As students, teachers and families across Alabama prepare for a new school year, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages motorists to shift their focus and remember that “Back to School,” also means “Back to Safety.” With heavier traffic volumes anticipated in the mornings and afternoons, ALEA is encouraging all drivers, especially those traveling near school zones, to be alert, patient and prepared.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon,
Pike, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is a risk for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain
across the watch area. Due to the potential for slow-moving
storms passing over similar areas, as well as high rain
rates, flash flooding could occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
