It wasn’t the outcome the Benjamin Russell football senior class wanted Friday in Hueytown, but the outgoing players helped build the future and return Wildcat football to the forefront.
Despite a late coaching change, Benjamin Russell put together a season including a playoff game that will be remembered for years to come.
“You seniors have laid a foundation for this program to come back,” Wildcat coach Smitty Grider told his team after the 56-28 loss to Hueytown. “You made a whole town proud. I’ve told y’all it would happen like this. You would wake up one day and it would be over. You played your heart out. I’m proud of you. I love you. I love this football team. I love what you did this year. I love what you did to bring this program back to prominence. You seniors are a big foundation in whatever happens down the road.”
The Wildcats matched Hueytown with a string of big plays in the first half but a couple of miscues kept the Wildcats from a touchdown.
“We made some mistakes in the first half where we would have had a lead at the half,” Grider said.
The costly first half mistake was a missed block that allowed Wildcat quarterback Gabe Benton to be stripped of the ball as he was sacked and Hueytown would pick the fumble up to score. Benton would finish the night with 10 completions on 27 attempts for 131 yards and one interception. Benton would complete a six yard pass to Malcom Simmons for a touchdown. Benton would also rush 11 times for 93 yards.
Simmons would rush 16 times for 58 yards and had four receptions for 19 yards.
The Wildcats would be tied with Hueytown at 21 at the half but success in the second half would be difficult to find.
“The defense played their hearts out early,” Grider said. “We just couldn’t get anything going in the third and fourth quarter offensively. We kept having to send them back out there. [Hueytown has] a great offensive football team.”
Grider said the night was a tough finish for the Wildcats especially the seniors but they will look back at later in life and be proud of their accomplishments.
“They will remember it with good memories,” Grider said. “Tonight is not a good memory but we did some good things tonight. It is part of the game, sometimes you get beat when you lay your guts on the line. I think they will remember it as their favorite year. It is the best year they had at Ben Russell laying the foundation for the future.”
It is also a special team to Grider for the adversity it has faced with three coaches in three years.
“For the situation they were in to have a coaching change in June, to be able to have the season we had, this team will be special to me,” Grider said. “I’m just really proud. Some of the seniors tonight played their hearts out. I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“It is a great group of kids. They are hurting right now but the sun is going to come up. I’m proud of this season. I’m proud of this senior class who stuck it out. They turned things around and laid a great foundation for us moving forward.”