Tae martin v HB
Buy Now

Lizi Arbogast / Reeltown's Tae Martin (17) rushes the ball downfield while Horseshoe Bend's Jackson Goodwin (23) and Charlie Shivers give chase.

 Lizi Arbogast

  

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you