The sports world was shocked a couple weeks back when all-time great quarterback Tom Brady made his departure from New England.
Brady’s fallout from New England was a long time in the making. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had been trying to move off from Brady for three or four years now, which has become one of the worst kept secrets in sports.
There has been an argument for years now of who deserves more credit for the Patriots’ success over the last twenty years. That’s created a bitterness between the two when the fact of the matter is they needed each other so they could both reach the top of the mountain.
Brady has gotten to a point in his career where he would like a little bit of say in the game plan and he deserves it. He has accomplished more than any other player and as he is now nearing his end, the man deserves some respect. But Belichick was unwilling to give it.
Now Tom is with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay, Florida, he is bound for culture shock. Belichick is the military way: You do what you are told with no questions asked. Arians, on the other hand, is a people pleaser — also known as a players’ coach. Arians will give Brady as much freedom as he wants within the offense as long as he still fits within Arians’ system.
Culture shock won’t just be when it comes to the vibe in the building as the Buccaneers are one of the most underrated teams in the league when it comes to talent.
The Patriots are talented, but players who go to New England are usually specialists, meaning they do one thing particularly well.
Now, Brady will have the best group of receivers he’s probably ever had while also inheriting a defense that has a vicious front seven. The Bucs are built how an NFL team should be; the defense can get after the quarterback and the offense can put up crazy numbers with Arians’ high-flying, air-raid offense. The Bucs’ roster doesn’t need much tweaking to become a championship contender.
Defensive backs are the only huge need for Tampa Bay and it never hurts to get better on the offensive line, especially with a quarterback who’s getting up there in age, which Brady is.
While I like the Buccaneers’ roster and love Brady, my concern for the Bucs being champions is ultimately Arians.
Arians is a decent coach, but I’ve never found him to be a messiah. Arians has coached all around the league and done some good things for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, but Arians can never win the big game. In fact, his teams tend to shrink and get blown out in important games. Arians can get a team fired up and can put points on the board with his offense but he lacks late-game creativity.
The Bucs moved on from former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston this offseason, which was a bad move. Winston is a perfect fit for Arain’s air-raid, “no risk it, no biscuit” offense that helped make names for Peyton Manning and “Big” Ben Roethlisberger.
Brady will be far more careful with the football than Winston; however, Brady can’t throw the ball like he used to, so he will need to do what he has always done best, which is taking what the defense gives him.
Brady claims to have all the answers to the test. Well, the biggest test of his career will be this fall when he has to learn a new system with none of the reps due to COVID-19.
Brady going to the Bucs makes Tampa Bay instant contenders in a division that is on a decline compared to years past.
If anyone can take the Buccaneers to the promised land, it’s Tom Brady.