It wasn’t expected to be a close game. And it wasn’t for the first three minutes as Dadeville scored the first 12 points of Thursday’s Class 3A Area 8 championship.
But if the Tiger faithful was thinking the road to the trophy was going to be a breeze, they had another thing coming.
Randolph County was firing on all cylinders early on, hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer. It looked like it was going to give Dadeville a run for its money.
However, the Tigers kept the pedal to the metal, eventually wearing out Randolph County for a 67-45 victory.
“We weren’t talking real good on defense and we didn’t rotate real well,” Dadeville floor general Jordan Rambo said. “But other than that, that’s about it. We started off real good, and I think we just got a little fatigued early and that allowed them to score on us.”
It was Dadeville’s defense that really need to create some fatigue for Randolph County. After a 6-point run to end the second half, the Tigers came out with new life and never looked back.
The defense was on fire in the third quarter, turning Randolph County over eight times.
“They had been hitting a couple 3s out there on us, so we needed to go way out with the pressure we were putting on them,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “I knew they were going to start turning it over in the second half. We just wanted to keep that pressure up for 32 minutes; they handled it pretty well for 16 minutes but I knew we were going to start getting some takeaways.”
Antojuan Woody and Phil Dowdell led the Tigers with three steals apiece and Rambo had a pair.
Another aspect that helped Dadeville to the victory was its long line of scoring threats. Seven different players scored at least four points.
Rambo led with 19 points while Woody and Daquan Doss put up 10 apiece.
“That’s what I preach to them all the time is let’s play together as brothers and let’s get to the open guy,” Foster said. “I believe all my guys can hit it, if they are open.”
With the win, Dadeville will now host a sub-regional game at Central Alabama Community College on Tuesday. The opponent is TBA.
