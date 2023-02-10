Phil Dowdell area tournament championship
Buy Now

Lizi Gwin / The Outlook Dadeville's Phil Dowdell goes up to block a pass against Randolph County on Feb. 09, 2023.

It wasn’t expected to be a close game. And it wasn’t for the first three minutes as Dadeville scored the first 12 points of Thursday’s Class 3A Area 8 championship.

Jordan Rambo area championship game
Buy Now

Lizi Gwin / The Outlook Dadeville's Jordan Rambo dribbles up the court during the area tournament championship game between Dadeville and Randolph County on Feb. 09, 2023.
Daquan Doss area championship game
Buy Now

Lizi Gwin / The Outlook Dadeville's Daquan Doss dribbles against defenders from Randolph County during the Feb. 09, 2023 area tournament championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you