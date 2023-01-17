Avontae Wilson v Beulah
Avontae Wilson goes up for a slam against Buelah on Jan. 17, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

It was another blowout win for the Tigers on Tuesday against Beulah, as Dadeville cruised to a 80-33 victory.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

