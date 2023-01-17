It was another blowout win for the Tigers on Tuesday against Beulah, as Dadeville cruised to a 80-33 victory.
The win is the second straight against the Bobcats, with last week’s game being a 82-23 victory.
“I think we shared the ball a lot better tonight,” head coach Jesse Foster said. “I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball tonight and got us a lot of easy baskets.”
Daquan Doss got things started in the usual way for the Tigers by nailing a corner three. Jordan Rambo hit a three of his own on the following possession, opening the floodgates yet again for the Tigers.
The team got out to another signature first quarter run, up 17-0 before Buelah made its first basket. Things hardly got better for the home team, as Dadeville ran away to a 24-4 first quarter lead.
By halftime, Dadeville was up 45-16.
In the first half alone, Rambo had 13 points, Phil Dowdell had nine and Doss added seven. Every single Dadeville player recorded at least one bucket in the first half.
After half, it was much of the same. With such a big lead, many of the Dadeville players went for high-flying dunks and passes to add some style points to the victory.
In doing so, sometimes the team did not retreat back on defense as well as Foster would have liked. It is tough to keep a team in the zone for a blowout win, something that Foster and his squad have to keep working on.
“It is always hard to concentrate when you are up 30, 40 points but you have to keep that composure and keep your concentration on,” Foster said. “It is hard when you are up 30 or 40, but you have to keep that intensity up at all times.”
Even with smiles on their faces, and slam dunks on their minds, Dadeville was still able to outscore the Beulah attack by a margin of 17-9 in the final frame.
According to Foster, the early season games against schools from high classifications have really prepared the team to play competition in their division. If they can compete against the Benjamin Russells and Carvers of the world, they can surely play with teams like Beulah.
“Early in the year, playing that tough schedule, got us very prepared for these games,” Foster said.
Rambo finished the game with a game-high 17 points. Dowdell and Doss both finished with 12 and Jay Burns added 14.
In the team’s past three contests, Dadeville has outscored opponents 245-79.
When asked if that scoring attack was sustainable and something he expects from his team, Foster dawned a huge grin.
“Oh year,” Foster said. “I think we are really peaking at the right time.”