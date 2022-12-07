Most coaches don’t want the recognition. Coaches generally want the players, at any level of coaching, to be the spotlight. Coaches don't tackle or make the reads on the field. They just try to lead and get their players in the right position.
But when you go 9-0 and are undefeated in the regular season, winning your region for the first time since 2013, you might just earn an honor or two. In his third year at the helm, Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald helped lead his Tigers to the best regular season record in the area.
“I wanted this for the kids,” McDonald said. “That is my biggest thing. I like to see the look on their face when they see what they accomplished by putting so much hard work into this.”
Playing with a new fieldhouse is certainly a cause to perform your best, and McDonald’s Tigers did just that.
The team opened its season with a win over B.B. Comer, a squad that made it all the way to the 2A Championship.
The two schools slugged it out for the first half, before McDonald’s signature run offense took over in the second half and gave the team its first win. At 1-0, the Tigers never looked back.
“I told people that we beat a really, really good football team,” McDonald said. “I think that showed.”
Dadeville won its next five games before its bye week by a combined scoring margin of 188-30, including two shutouts.
The Tigers then had to brave the meat of its schedule, with its final two games being the most important of all.
After defeating Childersburg 53-0 on the road, Dadeville returned home to face the previously undefeated Randolph County Tigers for the region crown.
A game that had everything at stake for both teams, ended up being an extremely lopsided match, as Dadeville returned the opening kickoff en route to a 49-7 win and a region championship.
“The experience of winning that region championship, it was just a great feeling for the players,” McDonald said. “They deserved it. They worked real hard to get there.”
Senior Antojuan Woody was the one who housed the kick, also scoring a touchdown on Dadeville’s first possession on offense to single handedly outscore the visiting Tigers.
Woody was one of a large grouping of seniors on McDonald’s team that helped get Dadeville to its record-setting season. As a coach, McDonald hopes that years like this are what his kids look back on decades down the road.
“I have always wanted for my players to look back 20 years from now and have good memories of their high school football career,” McDonald said. “I think that is important. As a player, I had great memories. That is what I want for these kids.”
The celebration was only short lived for McDonald and company, as the team still had one more game to go in the regular season. A playoff berth and a region championship were already secured, so the next goal was to finish out undefeated.
What stood in their way however was a Wicksburg team with nothing to lose.
The Panthers had already got their playoff spot secured, and were looking to play spoiler on Dadeville’s season.
The Tigers’ game with Wicksburg was far closer than anyone in the stands probably could have imagined, as Dadeville narrowly defeated the Panthers 28-21.
However, to McDonald and his team, he knew this game would always be tough and knew his team had to play their best to win, regardless of an undefeated season on the line.
“They knew a little bit more than I had hoped they knew about what we do, especially on defense,” McDonald said. “But the kids prepared the same way they always do. Credit to Wicksburg, but credit to our kids that they overcame and found a way to win a game. I thought Wicksburg had a really good football team.”
That is what makes a coach different.
A game on paper that should seem easy, or seem like a game Dadeville should roll through, can always be a trap. Any game is losable, no matter the opponent. Never once did McDonald tell anyone that any game was less than another. Every game has stakes. And his squad played like it.
“It would have been a shame to go undefeated into the last game, we won the region, and then not take care of business,” McDonald said. “It was a great feeling winning the game, and going undefeated. That is extremely hard to do. It is so easy to slip up during the season.”
By way of its spotless season, Dadeville drew a home playoff game. Regardless of where his team played, McDonald was more than aware that he would have a strong backing of those clad in black and gold to support his guys.
“All year, our fans were there to support us,” McDonald said. “They do it in all kinds of ways, not just showing up on Fridays. The people here in Dadeville are just unbelievable. The excitement from the fans, you could feel it on the field.”
The Tigers got back to their dominating ways in round one of the playoffs, dispatching of Southside Selma 33-7.
The Tigers had gone further than any McDonald team had before at Dadeville. But the hardest test was still to come.
Dadeville had a date with Thomasville at home that ended up being the final game of the year for the Tigers.
After a back and forth, mostly defensive game, Dadeville found itself staring down the length of the field in overtime to potentially win the contest.
The Tigers got as close as the 1-yard line, before McDonald called a sneak to get his team the victory. The play was stuffed, and Dadeville had lost. Its perfect record was blemished with a single number one in the loss column.
On the night, Dadeville had special teams issues. It happens. Snaps did not get snapped right, and kicks went awry. If the game ever came down to going for the win, or opting to kick to tie, McDonald wanted to win it. He wanted the game to be on him.
“Any time you lose, you wish you would do something different,” McDonald said. “I never had a second question about whether or not we were going for two. I would rather go for two, and put it on me as a coach, than having them be blamed for it. I would rather that be on me.”
Most coaches do not get into the profession for personal gratification, they do it for the kids. McDonald hopes that his coaching can give his players something to always remember. Even still Dadeville’s undefeated regular season will not be forgotten anytime soon, and it will forever be inscribed on the side of that field house.
“I think these players will look back at an undefeated regular season and region championship, first home playoff game in years, first home playoff win in years, they accomplished so much,” McDonald said. “It is on the field house. No matter what else happens, they cannot take that away.”
