20220909 Dadeville Football 009.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville coach Roger McDonald

 CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116

Most coaches don’t want the recognition. Coaches generally want the players, at any level of coaching, to be the spotlight. Coaches don't tackle or make the reads on the field. They just try to lead and get their players in the right position.

PHOTOS: Dadeville hosts Randolph County

1 of 28

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you