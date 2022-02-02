A deer, a doe, walking alongside its fawn, crept into the black crosshairs of the scope of Christina Brown’s gun.
She’d already downed a 12-point buck during her “dream hunt” expedition in Texas. But she’d been promised a doe as well.
“I can’t do this,” Brown said.
“You can kill it,” her guide replied, thinking she was referring to the state’s hunting laws.
“Not with the baby,” she replied. “I can’t do it with my heart.”
Soon, however, a bobcat appeared on the horizon. It was eying the fawn.
“You think you can get him? You think you can get him?” Her guide now asked excitedly.
Brown pushed a yellow happy-faced joystick to turn her wheelchair, aimed and took out the black-spotted predator.
“She has a heart of gold,” AnnMarie Brown, Christina’s mother, said. “She worries about everybody else as far as them being happy, being taken care of. She’s definitely been an inspiration for me, especially, but for so many other people also.”
Christina Brown is no ordinary hunter.
She was born with Friedreich's ataxia, or FRDA, a genetic neuromuscular disease that attacks some of the body’s nerves and muscles. It affects roughly one in every 50,000 people in the United States. It causes total loss of balance, heart conditions, skeletal problems, slurred speech and in many cases — like Brown’s — takes away the ability to walk.
None of that has ever slowed her down.
Whether she’s shooting deer, fishing for bass, ziplining and winning Prom Queen at Camp ASCCA or just inspiring the people around her, Brown lives by a simple seven-word saying: “The only disability in life is a bad attitude.”
“Never tell me I can’t do something, because if you say I can’t, I’m gonna try my best to do it,” Christina Brown said.
Age five is when Brown got diagnosed with FRDA.
AnnMarie Brown and the rest of her family noticed early on that she had problems with balance and wasn’t keeping up, physically, with kids her age. When she went in for preliminary testing, doctors noticed she had no reflexes.
After another round of testing, they eventually came back to AnnMarie Brown with the news that Christina had FRDA.
They told her the life expectancy was 25 to 30 years, and that the disease would progress over time. There is currently no cure.
“In medical terms they were explaining everything, and I told him, ‘In my terms, tell me what we’re looking at,’” AnnMarie Brown said. “He said, ‘Picture a big Empire State Building with a broken foundation. Eventually, it all has to come down.’ I was just numb during the whole time, but when he said that, I said, ‘Well, the great thing is God is our foundation. And I’m not going to let this be a hindrance to where we’re stressing about how we’re going to make it, how we’re going to do this.’”
There are two things the Browns said carry them through each day: Faith and laughter.
A strong Christian belief system helps the family remain happy and hopeful.
“Being a mom, you tend to want to try to fix everything, make everything right,” AnnMarie Brown said. “I found out really quick, I had to fall on my knees and ask God, ‘Hey, I need help here. I know this isn’t in my hands, it’s in your hands.’ And from that point on, you just live each day to know that you’ve got to trust him and he’s going to take care of everything.”
Then a good giggle about whatever circumstance arises can be a way to process the ups and downs of daily life. Christina noted sometimes the laughter is there just so they don’t cry.
Hunting always served as an escape. Christina may have learned how to track a deer before she could even say the word.
Growing up she’d constantly take trips with her father or “papaw,” using a tripod to steady and aim her gun.
“I’ll go out there, I’ll pray, I’ll hunt and watch for a deer, me and my stepdad will joke around — it’s just fun all the way around,” Brown said. “The most fun part for me is when a deer walks out. I automatically forget everything. The first thing I say to whoever is with me is ‘Can I shoot it?’
“I just forget about everything. Forget about the chair. The world around me. It makes me happy.”
It was through hunting and their faith that the family got involved with Jim Hardy, the founder of Outdoor Friends Forever, or OFF, a nonprofit that provides outdoor opportunities for those with special needs. He’d known of the family for years through Christina Brown’s stepfather and his family.
Hardy himself is paralyzed from the waist down after falling from a tree stand while hunting in 2001.
Christina and AnnMarie Brown saw him testify at their church one day and it struck a chord, particularly when he talked about OFF, AnnMarie said.
“I would just basically call her one of God’s little angels,” Hardy said. “She just smiles the entire time she does everything. You never see her complain about anything. She’s always trying to help other people. I think most of the world should strive to be like her.”
Hardy goes on several hunts a year with Brown and her family.
He helped organize the above-mentioned “dream hunt” for her, something he’s done for a number of special needs individuals. Her skill slaying stags is unmatched by many, able-bodied or not, though.
After bagging a deer she’ll send a quick picture to her family with her go-to hunting phrase: “If it’s brown, it’s down.”
“If you’ve ever seen someone in their element, that’s her thing,” Hardy said. “She’s so excited, so happy to be there — it’s almost like she can’t go enough. Like a kid that loves playing sports, they can’t play enough games, she can’t go hunting enough. She loves it.”
She loves fishing, too, and spending time with the friends she’s developed through both OFF and Camp ASCCA, a summer camp for special needs children and adults on the shores of Lake Martin.
Through Camp ASCCA she’s enjoyed a number of other outdoor activities like zip lining. The camp even hosts a prom and Christina was voted Prom Queen.
She hopes to one day walk again. In her dreams, she mentions, she always is. She’s set her mind to and accomplished so many other things before, even though FRDA is a progressive disease, it’s hard to imagine she won’t.
But through it all, she remains a beacon for how a positive outlook on life can make even the darkest-appearing circumstances flash with the blinding light of joy.
“The only disability in life is a bad attitude,” Christina Brown concluded. “We don’t have a disability. We have the ability to do stuff. It’s just a little bit different.”