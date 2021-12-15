With the dust settled on another high school football season, the Alexander City Outlookwanted to take time to recognize the best players at their respective positions in its coverage area.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson was named Coach of the Year Wednesday while senior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Benjamin Russell senior defensive tackle Gavyn Vickers was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Quarterback: Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell sophomore
Despite missing multiple games with injury, first-year starter Gabe Benton led the area in every major passing stat this season. He completed 56 percent of his throws for 1,572 yards and 13 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He added 48 yards and two scores on the ground.
“He’s got the tools that you're looking for at a Power Five school,” Benjamin Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “The one thing that he didn’t do, that people aren’t going to see, is his running ability, because he can run. He doesn’t do that a lot, but it’s something that’s coming as he gets stronger and more confident in his body. Did an amazing job running the offense this year.” [Photo / Jake Arthur]
Running Back: Gavin Brazzell, Horseshoe Bend senior
Gavin Brazzell wrapped up his fourth year as a starter at Horseshoe Bend in 2021, a rare feat in and of itself, but it gets even more impressive when you consider most of those seasons he started on both offense and defense. He was the Generals’ most consistent rushing threat and a sweeper at safety.
“He’s an electric player for us,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “When we needed a big play on the offensive side he always seemed to be the one to make that play. A lot of times he’d make something out of nothing. He’ll be missed tremendously on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.” [Photo/ Jake Arthur]
Running Back: Cassidy Howard, Central Coosa junior
Cassidy Howard led all Central Coosa running backs in rushing yards during the 2021 season while also playing a huge role on the defensive side of the football, where he was the Cougars’ leading tackler.
“He came into his own,” coach Brett Thomas said. “The skills were always there, it was just confidence, and people didn’t know he played hurt the entire season with a bad knee. Some of the games it limited him, but most of the time he played through it and finished the game.” [Photo / Siri Hedreen]
Dadeville’s back-by-committee approach to rushing the football in its power scheme was spearheaded by senior running back Christian Nelson, who’s appearing on the All-Outlook first-team for a second straight year. His power and ability to move in tight spaces advanced the ball at many key times throughout the year for the Tigers.
“He played the position his whole career, fought through some foot injuries and still had some hard, tough yards for us,” coach Roger McDonald said. “He hit it up in there really good, did a good job running the football and understanding what we were asking. We try to run the ball between the tackles and he understood that, did a good job.” [Photo/ Cliff Williams]
Trae Butler (left) held 4.3 speed and excellent smarts as a receiver, according to Thomas, which gave Central Coosa’s offense an element of spacing and verticality it didn’t have when he wasn’t on the field. He was also the team’s best lockdown cornerback.
“You just can’t substitute 4.3 speed,” coach Brett Thomas said. “You just can’t substitute it. Any time that he walked on the field he was a threat. He definitely was an asset.” [Photo/ Jake Arthur]
Marcus Haynes’ speed and 6-foot-3 frame made for a lethal big-play receiver, something he showcased in a 220-yard receiving performance at Holtville to close the regular season. On the year he hauled in 24 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns and added 198 punt return yards.
“He had a great year,” coach Matt Johnson said. “Solid leader, a great overall receiver, not just catching but a good receiver is what you do when the ball’s not coming to you and he was an expert in that. He blocked hard, he ran his routes hard. Just a great overall teammate.” [Photo / Jake Arthur]
Wide Receiver: Corri Milliner, Benjamin Russell junior
Of the 120 passes Benton completed this season for the Wildcats, 60 of them went to none other than Corri Milliner. Milliner collected 880 yards receiving across those grabs with eight touchdowns, including the game-winning score in Benjamin Russell’s first victory of the season.
“That tells you two things, it tells you he’s often targeted, but it also tells you the trust that Gabe [Benton] had in him to make a play,” coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “You can’t talk about him without talking about the play he made at Smiths Station to help us secure that game, put us back in the lead. An amazing effort.” [Photo / Andy Anders]
Jordan Parker is another in a line of two-way stars to make this list, helping anchor Dadeville’s defense at linebacker while also being its most consistent receiving option at the tight end position. His blocking came to the forefront in Dadeville’s power run schemes but when the Tigers threw the ball he was a player defenses had to account for.
“On the offensive side he did a great job blocking but he was also a big part of our passing game. He caught a lot of passes, several for touchdowns,” coach Roger McDonald said. “He gave you a guy that wasn’t just a bulky guy blocking but he was agile enough to run all the routes and be a very good receiver at the tight end spot.” [Photo/ Cliff Williams]
Logan Dillard paved the way for Hughley and protected the blindside of Reeltown quarterback Gabe Bryant all season, well enough that he’s receiving serious looks from major colleges, Johnson said. His size and quickness off the ball make for a deadly combination.
“Dillard has an extremely high ceiling to be a big recruit from this area,” coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s physical, his feet have gotten a lot better, he’s moving well. He probably had more pancake blocks down the field than any tackle that I’ve seen all year.” [Photo/ Cliff Williams]
Offensive Tackle: Trey McMillian, Benjamin Russell senior
Trey McMillian slid inside from tight end and turned into one of the area’s best pass blockers this season, bookending an offensive line predicated on keeping quarterback Gabe Benton upright in the early stretches of the Wildcats’ season, when the majority of their years were coming through the air.
“An extremely, extremely athletic young man who played with some tenacity,” coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “One that we were glad to have. One that gave us some presence and some size on the offensive line. It’s hard to come in never having played an offensive line position in your senior year and play as well as he did.” [Photo / Andy Anders]
The glue of a Reeltown offensive line that paved the way for its top running back to average 9.3 yards per carry, Matt Knox provided leadership, athleticism and stability on the interior. He was also one of the team’s leading tacklers at linebacker.
“We pulled our guards a lot because he was athletic enough to do it,” coach Matt Johnson said. “And he would get after it. He had a great year on both sides of the football.” [Photo / Dan Smith, Troy Alabama]
Offensive Guard: Trace McCaleb, Benjamin Russell senior
A gifted mind as well as a gifted athlete, Trace McCaleb was Benjamin Russell’s highest-graded offensive lineman all year and responsible for communication across the front. Someone who overcame multiple season-ending injuries in his past, coach Aubrey Blackwell said he defines what it means to be a Wildcat, and he was given the ‘Wildcat Pride Award’ by teammates.
“He is a tremendous leader, a tremendous person from his grades to his work ethic all the way to how he treats his teammates,” Blackwell said. “Coaches, when they talk about him, they talk about, ‘I hope my son, one day, ends up being like Trace McCaleb,’ he’s that player.” [Photo / Andy Anders]
No player lives up to his name quite like Reeltown senior Dee “Alpha Dawg” Griffin, who could have made first team on either the offensive or defensive side of the football. His aggression off the snap of the ball often changed the line of scrimmage and generated opportunities for the Rebels’ running game to find room and linebackers to make tackles.
“With his leadership and his mentality and how he set the tone for this team and our identity, that’s our goal is to have that mentality,” coach Matt Johnson said. “Individually every day, he was going to work hard, he was going to hold everyone accountable, and that’s how he played the game. He was relentless, which we define as being persistently hostile, and did that on both sides of the ball.” [Photo / Andy Anders]
Defensive End: Conner Mitchell, Central Coosa junior
Conner Mitchell provided the Cougars with a pass rush that increased in both consistency and lethality as the year went on, piling up seven sacks over the course of the season. He started along the offensive line as well.
“He lost weight and we thought it was going to hurt him but it actually helped him as an edge rusher,” coach Brett Thomas said. “It was hard to stop him coming around the edge, he started getting double-teamed and he still did great. Those last two games, it really helped solidify those wins.” [Photo / Siri Hedreen]
Dadeville had a number of standouts coming off the edge but the most consistent threat among them, according to coach Roger McDonald, was Carter Williams. His ability to contain the run and pressure opposing quarterbacks paid huge dividends on defense for the Tigers.
“Carter Williams ended up having a great year as a junior and he was hard for people to block,” coach Roger McDonald said. “He did a great job. He came on throughout the year and was probably as good as any defensive lineman we had by the end of the year.” [Photo / Cliff Williams]
This isn’t the first time Colin Goodwin has appeared on this list as he’s been a rock on the line for Dadeville for multiple seasons. He was a run-plugging menace at defensive tackle, able to burst off the line of scrimmage to fill gaps, and also played on the offensive side when the team needed him to fill in.
“Great feet, great hands, great explosiveness, there were times when he’d actually dominate the games where he was at for us,” coach Roger McDonald said. “We were a lot better before he had to play offense. When he was just playing one way, we were really a lot better up front because when he’s fresh he’s really hard to block.” [Photo / Ryne Gallacher]
Dewey Freeman has been called upon as a mainstay on both the offensive and defensive lines throughout his Horseshoe Bend career. This season it took on a particular importance, however, with him being not only the lone senior lineman for the Generals, but the lone upperclassman in the position room. He didn’t disappoint.
“We knew going into the year that he was going to play a lot of snaps on both offense and defensive line,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “He bought into that this summer knowing he’d have to get in shape to go both ways the whole game, and he did that. He’s also one of the strongest players on our team in the weight room and it showed on Friday night. When he got somebody up, he could impose his will on them.” [Photo / Cliff Williams]
Linebacker: Caiden Hyde, Benjamin Russell sophomore
One of the biggest surprises for Benjamin Russell’s defense, Caiden Hyde finished third on the Wildcats for tackles (66) and second in tackles for loss (10). The versatility he showed in pass coverage is what placed him on this list, however, as the front-seven defender picked up a team-high three interceptions and added three passes defensed. He also had a game-clinching tackle on fourth down against Smiths Station.
“For a sophomore? Oh my goodness, just an absolute dude,” coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “Going to be so special. He really is.” [Photo / Andy Anders]
Much like running back Gavin Brazzell, Holt Tidwell was a four-year starter for Horseshoe Bend and served as both a dynamic option in the run game and one of the team’s most dependable tacklers and leaders on the defensive side.
“It’s going to be different next year not seeing 13 out there running around,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “He’s just one of those guys who’s a leader of the team and the team gravitated toward him. When he was getting going, he was good at getting the team going and making big plays.” [Photo / Jake Arthur]
A physical specimen at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds of solid muscle, many running backs regretted the plays in which they met Avontae Wilson this season. Dadeville’s anchor at linebacker flew all over the field making tackles, often hitting ball carriers with unrelenting force.
“He did a great job at linebacker for us, made lots of tackles, made the calls for the defense and he was a main cog in our defense,” coach Roger McDonald said. [Photo / Cliff Williams]
Philstavious Dowdell was the ball-hawking free safety that made Dadeville’s secondary tick, although he scored several touchdowns both on the ground and through the air at wide receiver as well and made just as big an impact on special teams, where he handed out punt and kick return touchdowns like candy. He had a special teams score in each of the Tigers’ first four games.
“He gives us a guy back there who’s had a lot of interceptions, and when he makes a mistake he learns from it,” coach Roger McDonald said earlier this season. [Photo / Cliff Williams]
In terms of generating turnovers, few players covered by The Outlook were more productive than Central Coosa safety Elijah Richardson. He intercepted no less than seven passes for the Cougars this season from his safety position.
“He had an uncanny knack for angles, seeing the field, making the proper read,” coach Brett Thomas said. “A couple of those interceptions, we didn’t think he was going to get to the ball, he was on the opposite side of the field. But that was one of the main reasons we put him at safety was because of his intelligence.” [Photo / Submitted]
Defensive Back: Ty Williams, Benjamin Russell junior
Ty Williams was named Team MVP by Benjamin Russell Monday. Despite playing cornerback, he piled up 59 tackles. He added two interceptions and two forced fumbles to that total. When Benton went down with an injury, Williams took over at quarterback as the Wildcats unveiled their new formation titled “wing,” picking up 176 passing yards and 135 rushing yards.
“He’s a dude. He did it all,” coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “He played quarterback four games and never came off the field. Made every call offensively and defensively in the last four games.” [Photo / Jake Arthur]
The all-around defensive prowess of Arthur Woods to fly into the box for run support and also drop back in coverage provided huge gains for the Rebels’ defense. Coach Matt Johnson said his skillset proved vital in the team’s win against rival Dadeville, delivering big hits to the Tigers’ running backs in their power scheme.
“Pound-for-pound, probably the most consistent and best ball player we had,” Johnson said. “He’s not very big, he’s small and stature but he works his tail off. He’s extremely explosive. He’s a guy that can sit back there at 10 yards deep and make a play on the line of scrimmage.” [Photo / Brittany Pitts]
Kicker: David Layfield, Horseshoe Bend eighth grader
When Horseshoe Bend needed a kicker this season, 5-foot-4 eighth-grade cross country star David Layfield took up the mantle and nailed all but one of his extra point attempts. He had a special aptitude for onside kicks as well, with the Generals recovering onsides they attempted more often than their opponents did, a rarity for the desperation play.
Wardellis Cox showcased one of the strongest legs in the area through his punting duties throughout the season. He averaged a monstrous 42.3 yards per punt and is in contention for All-State honors for Class 3A. [Photo / Submitted]
Long Snapper: Jackson Hutto, Benjamin Russell senior
Long snappers don’t get a ton of recognition, but one snap over the head of a punter can result in easy points for the opposing team. Jackson Hutto was as reliable at the position as one can hope for, coach Aubrey Blackwell said. [Photo / Jake Arthur]
Honorable Mentions
Benjamin Russell: Chris Foster (WR, so.); Ensley Goggans (DB, sr.); La’Bronski McKinney (WR, jr.); DeMarcus McNeal (RB, sr.); Zy Owens (DT, jr.); Dontarius Thomas (DB, sr.)
Central Coosa: Majavius Culpepper (QB/WR/DB, so.); Tyreek Epps (QB/WR/DB, jr.)
Dadeville: Jaheem Brown (FB/DE, sr.); Daquan Doss (RB/LB, sr.); Javuntae “Juicy” Holley (RB/DB, sr.); Jordan Rambo (DB, jr.); Lane Smith (QB/DB, sr.); Antojuan Woody (WR/DB, jr.)