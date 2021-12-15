Benjamin Russell Clay football
Buy Now

Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell wide reciever Corri Milliner hauls in a diving first-down reception against Central of Clay County Friday, Aug. 27.

With the dust settled on another high school football season, the Alexander City Outlookwanted to take time to recognize the best players at their respective positions in its coverage area.

Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson was named Coach of the Year Wednesday while senior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. Benjamin Russell senior defensive tackle Gavyn Vickers was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Here is the All-Outlook football team:

The All-Outlook Football Team

1 of 27

Honorable Mentions

Benjamin Russell: Chris Foster (WR, so.); Ensley Goggans (DB, sr.); La’Bronski McKinney (WR, jr.); DeMarcus McNeal (RB, sr.); Zy Owens (DT, jr.); Dontarius Thomas (DB, sr.)

Central Coosa: Majavius Culpepper (QB/WR/DB, so.); Tyreek Epps (QB/WR/DB, jr.)

Dadeville: Jaheem Brown (FB/DE, sr.); Daquan Doss (RB/LB, sr.); Javuntae “Juicy” Holley (RB/DB, sr.); Jordan Rambo (DB, jr.); Lane Smith (QB/DB, sr.); Antojuan Woody (WR/DB, jr.)

Horseshoe Bend: Chandler McMath (FB/LB, sr.); Rylan Sharpe (FB/LB, jr.)

Reeltown: Gabe Bryant (QB/DB, sr.); Zy Collins (RB/DB, jr.); A.J. Ellis (LB, sr.); Xavier Thomas (WR/DB, so.)

Tags

Recommended for you