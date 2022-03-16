With the dust settled and state championships having been played in girls basketball this season, The Outlook wanted to take time to recognize some of the top performers from its coverage area this past season.
Forwards dominated the first- and second-team selections, of which there were five each, though a few guards did show enough mettle to crack the list.
Reeltown junior forward Yonna Kimble, who was named All-Outlook Player of the Year Wednesday, is not included in this list. Here are the All-Outlook girls basketball teams:
First team
Nhylee Banks, Dadeville senior
Banks proved among the most effective sharp-shooting guards in the area, whether behind the arc for 3 or getting to the line for free throws. She missed a few games due to injury early on but proved huge for Dadeville down the stretch, picking up 23 points and tournament MVP in the team’s 45-36 win over Reeltown in the AHSAA Class 3A Area 7 championship game.
“She’s a passionate player. She loves the game,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “As she was growing into the mature player that she became, a lot of people saw her early on and thought she may have a small attitude or something. But the attitude they started seeing, which for me and her teammates was evident from day one, is that she just wanted it so much in her heart.”
D’Aja Caldwell, Dadeville junior
Playing power forward, Caldwell served as the centerpiece for the Tigers’ team defensively and developed a post and putback game that were great additions to Dadeville’s offense. She’s one of two players on the All-Outlook first team who is not a senior and can return next season.
“She showed [her love for defense] day in and day out,” Holloway said. “She even expressed to the team, she was a leader in practice in showing all her teammates how she wanted them to step up and be more of a family and be more together. Every day, whether she was having a good day or not, she came out and gave her best effort.”
Tyliciya Calhoun, Benjamin Russell senior
Benjamin Russell switched to a more up-tempo style of offense this season, and Calhoun served as the main catalyst for it. The guard led the Wildcats in scoring and her quickness and decisiveness in transition proved a major positive for the team.
“She was our leading scorer, and a lot of times, when we were down, she held us in there,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “She just does a lot for us. She rebounds well, she was our leading scorer and she was a leader on our team.”
Makayla Langston, Reeltown senior
Few players around the state of Alabama can say they recorded a 20-20 game, but that’s something Langston, Reeltown’s 6-foot-1 center, did this season. She was among the best rebounders covered by The Outlook, picking up 13.8 boards per game and adding 10.2 points to average a double-double.
“I’m really proud of her,” Solomon said. “She had some setbacks and was unavailable to play her junior year, but she came back this year and had an outstanding season. Had a team-leading 262 rebounds. Just glad to have her back out there and we’ll definitely miss her in the lineup.”
Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend sophomore
Taylor shouldered a large portion of the Generals’ scoring load when on the court this year. Her burst in transition and accurate shooting — she knocked down 32 3s as part of 88 total makes — helped open up the team’s offense.
“She hustles and she works hard,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “She does work hard. That probably is where most of her points come from. She’s got a little bit more growing to do too.”
Second team
Nadia Brooks, Horseshoe Bend junior
Emily Brown, Central Coosa senior
Layla Grace, Dadeville senior
Tamya Harris, Benjamin Russell junior
Ashley Flurry, Reeltown junior
Honorable Mentions
Benjamin Russell: Ami Edwards (8th), JaNiya Martin (sr.)
Central Coosa: Kaziyah Moon (fr.), Imiya Reese (fr.)
Dadeville: Kaniyah Wilkerson (sr.),Janiya Wyckoff (sr.)
Horseshoe Bend: Greenleigh Key (fr.), Jacey Johnson (so.)
Reeltown: Demetria Brown (so.), Dasia Keith (jr.)