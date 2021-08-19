There was no response, solution, adaptation, and there was especially no answer for Jalyn Daniels Thursday.
Tallassee’s senior running back’s stats speak for themselves. Thirty-two carries for 310 yards, an average of 9.7 yards per carry. Three touchdowns.
The Tigers ran 36 plays before subbing Daniels out against their archrival. He ran the ball on 89 percent of them.
“He did what he does,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles said. “He’s a Division 1 athlete and he’s a really good person and a good kid, and so he showed everybody what he can do. And I expect him to keep doing it the rest of the year.”
On the back of Daniels’ efforts and a few key defensive plays, Tallassee clawed its way to a 34-13 victory over Reeltown in one of the area’s biggest rivalries.
Senior running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley stood as the main bright spot for the Rebels, outside one costly fumble, finishing with more than 140 yards while limited by improper hydration and cramping, as were many players on both sides.
For the Tigers, it was their first win over Reeltown in 22 years, in part due to a 17-year hiatus on the rivalry that ended in 2020.
“X’s and O’s don’t win ball games, it’s if they’ll go out there and block and tackle,” Battles said. “Our defense did a good job running the defense, and the offense blocked hard and the kids played hard.”
There was no disguising Tallassee’s game plan.
Without junior starting quarterback Tyler Ellis, the Tigers came out in a wildcat with Daniels at quarterback on their first drive, offensive linemen foot-to-foot with their splits. There was, at most, one wide receiver in those formations. Two fullbacks cleared out space, with two tight ends to spread the front line.
It’s a new formation they used most of the contest.
On the first drive of the game, Tallassee ran eight plays, all direct-snap runs for Daniels. He gathered 60 yards on those eight carries and completed the assault with a two-yard scoring plunge to even the score at 7-7 with 7:32 to play in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ first 15 plays were all runs for Daniels, 14 of them direct snaps out of the wildcat.
“It felt good,” Daniels said about his workload. “I’ve gotta do what the team wants.”
A successful surprise onside kept the ball out of Daniels’ hands to open the third quarter, but the next time he touched it his line cleared a lane in the middle of Reeltown’s 3-4 defense and he sprinted 89 yards to the endzone, showcasing the speed that makes him one of the state’s best big-play threats.
“Once I get to the second level, you might as well call that game over,” Daniels said.
Following a Reeltown touchdown, Daniels proved he could bounce it outside too. He knocked off one Rebels defender and turned a corner on his very next touch.
He was separating from the defense all 49 yards of what turned into another touchdown run.
Tallassee led 28-13 with 6:29 left in the third quarter.
“If he breaks, he’s gone,” Battles said.
Daniels broke multiple tackles during a 37-yard run on what became the game-sealing drive for Tallassee. It was part of a 12-play scoring drive, the last a touchdown run for senior running back Marciano Smith.
The final score was set at 34-13.
Beyond Daniels’ play, the first half was a matter of capitalizing on mistakes for the Tigers. Reeltown handled the rain that plagued the first two quarters of Thursday’s matchup quite sloppily.
“We can’t blame it on anybody other than us,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “To me, a fumble on an exchange is a mental thing, it’s a focus thing. Fumble from a hit, stuff like that, that’s a bit different. But both of those turnovers were on an exchange.”
Unexpected players can step up in rivalry games. That was the case in one of the game’s biggest early momentum shifts.
With the game tied 7-7 in the first quarter, a Tallassee defender came screaming off the end of Reeltown’s line to meet Hughley two yards deep in the backfield shortly after a handoff, stripping the ball free as he spun him to the ground.
Sophomore defensive back Cade Everson scooped the loose rock up mid-sprint and strode untouched to the endzone for a 40-yard scoop ‘n’ score. Tallassee led 14-7 with 5:38 left, first quarter.
“Any time you score on defense, score on special teams, that puts the mojo your way,” Battles said. “Those are what break you. When you give up a defensive score or special teams score, that kills you. They’re big when you’re the ones getting them.”
The rains dampened Reeltown’s passing attack, but star senior wide receiver Marcus Haynes still found a way to impact the game.
With his team still down 14-7 and the Tigers having just converted on fourth-and-1 to extend a long drive, Haynes met Smith on the first carry of the day by a Tallassee player not named Jalyn Daniels.
Haynes not only pulled the ball from his grasp, but recovered it to give the Rebels possession.
Still, Reeltown’s early struggles to grip the football prevented anything from coming of it.
On a first-and-goal run up the middle, the Rebels fumbled a handoff right into the arms of the Tigers’ defense.
“That’s a 21-point difference,” Johnson said. “Could’ve been two scores for us from a touchdown, and we fumble, so that cancels us from a touchdown. Then we’re driving the ball, and we lose the ball, and they pick it up and score.”
Another fumbled exchange helped stall out an earlier drive for Reeltown. When they got the ball back with under three minutes to play in the first half, a bad snap on third-and-9 pushed the Rebels back to fourth-and-14, and a dump-and-run to Hughley couldn’t make up the ground.
Tallassee led 14-7 at halftime.
“We really didn’t make any adjustments,” Battles said. “It was, ‘By gosh, you’ve got 24 minutes if you’re gonna have something. The last time Tallassee beat Reeltown was 22 years ago.’ So I told these seniors, ‘When you come back for your 20-year reunion, they may not remember a lot about you, but they’ll remember that you were the team that beat Reeltown.”
Hughley still had his moments for the Rebels.
With Reeltown starting the game’s first drive at its own 32-yard-line, Hughley took an inside zone handoff left, stiff-armed a defender in the hole, found space, connected on one more stiff arm and dusted the Tallassee defense for a 68-yard touchdown jaunt.
It was 7-0 Reeltown 28 seconds into the contest.
“He’s a difference maker when he’s in the game for sure,” Johnson said. “When we get Scooter (Brooks) back in a couple weeks, that’s gonna be a two-headed monster.”
Hughley’s second most impressive run came on a 39-yard, multi-tackle-breaking push to the Tallassee 6-yard-line to set up the Rebels’ other touchdown. He carried a pile of Tallassee defenders for several yards. A four-yard plunge from freshman Jeffrey Thompson capped the drive.
Hughley’s efforts weren’t enough, however. It didn’t help that cramps and problems with water intake kept his reps intermittent as the game progressed.
It was a problem multiple players on both sides struggled with. The heat on the field caused several official stoppages.
After the season-opening victory, Tallassee continues its campaign next Friday against Wetumpka. Reeltown hits the road to take on St. James the same night.