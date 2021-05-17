Dadeville High and Elmore County had to finish in the top 41 in the standings after last weekend’s Lake Wheeler tournament to stay alive, and both did so.
The Tigers placed 11th overall in the event while Elmore County picked up enough points to move from 36th overall to 29th in the senior division standings.
Dadeville High School had their boats place well in the event as Gauge Daniel and Jordan Rambo took home 20th with a total weight of 9.51. Dillon Burns and Eli Pritchard placed 45th overall (6.82), Hunter Ward and Hunter Smith took 70th (4.79), Eli Patterson and Logan Hamby rounded out the boats for the Tigers at 119th (1.27).
Elmore County’s Blake Sanders and Reece Baker placed 13th overall in the event with an 11.06 weigh in. Gary Waid and Caleb Jackson placed 69th (4.85), Abe McGhee and Seth McGhee placed 96th (2.94), Austin Davis and Dalton Fuller took home 107th (2.25).
As it stands entering the State Classic Tournament held at Lake Jordan this year, Dadeville ranks 16th, Wetumpka finished the regular season 18th, Benjamin Russell qualified with a 20th place finish, Tallassee is also in at 23rd overall, Elmore County finished 29th overall to punch their ticket and Holtville finished 41st to just make the cut.