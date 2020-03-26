Spring sports for 2020 are officially over for Alabama high schools.
Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference and announced she signed a supplemental state of emergency allowing state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to provide schooling from home for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Mackey confirmed this does include the end of all extracurricular activities, including the high school sports season.
"We want all schools to wrap up by June 5," Mackey said at the Thursday press conference. "That essentially means that unfortunately, soccer, baseball, softball, track, band, all those spring activities are coming to an end and they won't be able to complete those seasons."
The AHSAA sent out an email saying it would release a statement regarding this decision Friday morning.
Editor's Note: This story is developing and will be updated.