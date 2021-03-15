Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
The Think Pink Round Robin AHSAA Softball tournament between Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Reeltown High Schools at the Charles E Bailey Sportsplex in Alexander City, Ala on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur
The softball season keeps moving forward and there have been a few bright spots.
In particular, the Dadeville Tigers have come alive lately and shown what they’re capable of while other programs around the county have consistently improved. Reeltown has also rocketed upwards despite scattered results.
Benjamin Russell (9-6-1)
The Wildcats were busy ahead of their spring break and the program benefited from it with three wins in their four games. One of them was a walk-off loss to Stanhope Elmore but the Wildcats also won via a walk-off over Beauregard. Their final two victories came via shutout wins over Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville.
The fielder’s choice ground out to the pitcher by Macie Knox drove in the final run of the game that went down to the wire after Beauregard tied the game up in the seventh inning.
Horseshoe Bend (7-10)
The Generals had a busy week playing in seven games but only came away with three wins. The week opened with a 9-5 win over Valley before the Generals dropped three straight to Randolph County, Benjamin Russell and Dadeville.
Against Dadeville, it was a three-run walk-off home run that ended their chances at a victory. Their fourth straight loss came against Reeltown but the Generals did manage to score a 16-1 victory over Greenville and then wrapped up the weekend with a 5-4 victory over Dadeville.
The win came after the Generals posted five runs in the top of the third inning.
Reeltown (5-12)
The Reeltown Rebels dropped a close game last week to the Dadeville Tigers but the Rebels went on to win three of their five games last week. Reeltown dismantled BB Comer and then rolled over Horseshoe Bend. A crushing loss to Randolph County gave the Rebels a chance to win against Greenville 9-6.
Dadeville (3-6)
The Dadeville Tigers haven’t won much yet for the season, but are beginning to show they belong. Following a 42-run game with Reeltown, the Tigers fell to Beulah 3-1 but Zoe Veres finished off Horseshoe Bend 4-2 with a walk-off three-run homer.
Dadeville fell to Benjamin Russell Friday and then suffered another loss to Randolph County.
Dadeville rebounded with a victory over Greenville but dropped their second match to Horseshoe Bend 5-4 following some late scores.
Central-Coosa (0-3)
Central has been slow to start this year as they’re still searching for their first win in 2021. Last week, the Cougars dropped two more games.