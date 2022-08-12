Social media star AJ Greene will be attending the Reeltown at Tallassee game on Thursday, August 18. Greene will be at the game, filming for his show “Life Of” which appears on Snapchat.
Greene is a professional content creator, with over one million followers on TikTok and 300,000 followers on Instagram. The star played college football at New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
After college, Greene’s name was thrown around as one of the top wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft. During the draft process, Greene made a video about his travels and his journey to the draft. The video went viral and Greene became an overnight phenomenon. His video of his pre-draft process got 1.6 million likes on TikTok.
His NFL career never came to fruition, largely due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which catapulted him into a full time career as a content creator.
Recently, Greene has appeared in ads for Gatorade, Manscaped, Crocs and Raising Canes. He is also a brand ambassador for Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s clothing brand, Soul Runner.
Using his platform on social media, Greene has used his up and down story to inspire youth who are also facing difficult challenges in their lives.
Greene is not entirely done playing football, as he has received interest from the XFL and has played alongside NFL legend Mike Vick in a celebrity game, catching four touchdowns from Vick.
Reeltown at Tallassee is Greene’s first of eight stops across the country, showcasing some of the best games the 2022 season has to offer.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.