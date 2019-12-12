A dominating first half is what allowed Benjamin Russell to squeeze out a narrow 60-56 victory over Smiths Station on Tuesday night in boys basketball action. The win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Wildcats.
“We really need that,” BRHS coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We just needed a victory, whatever way it came.”
Benjamin Russell (2-6) led by as many as 17 points before Smiths Station caught fire and slowly but surely clawed its way back into the game. But the first-half lead was more than enough for the Wildcats, who committed just four turnovers in the opening two quarters.
Finding some secondary scoring has been a struggle for the Wildcats so far, but Tuesday night, they did a great job of getting some offense from someone other than Za Stowes. Stowes still managed to score eight points but he had a better supporting cast around him.
Colby Riddle led the offense with 15 points while Tre McMillan pitched in 13 down low. Eight different Wildcats got on the score sheet.
“We did a great job coming down the stretch and managing the clock,” Freeman said. “Everyone contributed for us, so it was a great team effort (Tuesday) night. It was really good to be home and that was a cure-all for us.”
On the girls side, the Wildcats had a dominating victory, eliminating the Panthers, 45-5. It was the lowest point total of the season for winless Smiths Station. The victory also snapped a three-game skid for the Benjamin Russell girls (3-5).
Horseshoe Bend falls short in area game
Despite eight different Horseshoe Bend girls chipping in with points, the Generals couldn’t overcome Woodland in a Class 2A Area 9 basketball game Tuesday night.
HBS girls coach Erica Meigs said her team was hindered by turnovers and fouls.
Jahia Jennings led the Generals (6-3, 0-1) with 18 points; 10 of her points came from the free-throw line. Kate Lewis and Nadia Brooks split 12 points evenly.
The boys, on the other hand, got a much-needed victory, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 67-64 win over Woodland. Horseshoe Bend is now 2-6 (1-0).
Reeltown falters in season opener
Inconsistency proved to be the downfall for Reeltown’s girls basketball team Tuesday night in its season opener against Montgomery Catholic. The Rebels outscored the Knights in the second and fourth quarters but managed only single figures in the other two, resulting in a 48-43 loss.
Kenzie Hornsby led the Reeltown offense with 12 points while Taniya Haynes and Makayla Langston each contributed eight. Langston was two points shy of a double-double as she grabbed 14 rebounds off the glass, including nine on the defensive side.
Diyanna Newton also added five rebounds and Haynes grabbed four boards and had three blocks.
Reeltown’s boys team went up against a buzzsaw in Montgomery Catholic, which is now on a five-game win streak after its 68-35 win over the Rebels on Tuesday.
“We’re just trying to get back in the flow of things,” Reeltown boys coach Jonathan Gardner said. “We gotta find ourselves and know what our strengths are and what we can and cannot do. That’s going to come with time and playing with each other.”
Logan Hunt paced the Rebels with 14 points while Tre Tre Hughley had four assists.
Dadeville swept by Notasulga
The Dadeville boys basketball team was victim to another narrow defeat, this time at the hands of Notasulga. The Blue Devils won, 64-60, dropping Dadeville to 6-4 on the season.
On the girls side, the Tigers were defeated 47-35 and are now 4-4.