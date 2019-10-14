Alexander City is home to one of the nicest golf courses in the area.
But the one problem with Willow Point Golf & Country Club is it’s out of the price range for a lot of folks in Alex City. That’s why having a city course like Lakewinds has been so important, and now it’s becoming more and more like its private counterpart.
“Ever since November, we’ve done a lot of renovations throughout the course,” Lakewinds superintendent Matthew Keel said. “We tried to improve the turf, and we are also on schedule to get 50 brand new golf carts this year. I’m very thankful for our city council and our mayor (Tommy Spraggins) as well as (Alex City Parks and Recreation director) Sonny (Wilson). We’ve all worked really hard together.”
One of the biggest things Keel has changed since taking over as superintendent last year is enhancing the fairways. The process of fertilizing the fairways has changed which will help the greens roll better, and the crew at Lakewinds has also put in a new irrigation system.
The course at Lakewinds has always had a tough time with drainage as it has held rain and made the course muddy.
According to Keel, 18 new irrigation heads have been installed since November.
“We’ve worked really hard getting everything back running the way it should be,” Keel said. “There’s still a lot of work to do, but we’ve tackled a big part of it. The problem is irrigation eats your budget. We probably need to redo it but we don’t have the funds yet.”
The new golf carts, which got funding approved by the Alex City City Council, should help save funds. Instead of buying the carts out right, Lakewinds will be leasing the carts. That will help save money in regular repairs for the carts and that money can be put to different use. The carts will be 2020 models and they’ll be easy go and fuel-injected.
“Our city council and all of us have worked together and we feel like this is the best option for our golf course,” Keel said. “We were spending a ton of money because our fleet was so old, but this way, we don’t have to spend a lot of money on repair and upkeep. This is something that’s been needing to be done for years and we’ve got a lot of heads together to figure it out.”
Despite the large overhaul of renovations, Lakewinds has still been able to remain open and serving local golfers. Keel said there are about 50 to 60 people who come most days a week and it was important to make sure they were still able to play.
And in a small community, having an affordable golf course is important but it also has to be a worthwhile time for customers.
“Kudos to Willow Point,” Keel said. “They set the standard; you’re not going to get much better than that in this area or even outside this area. We admire what they do, but this is a public course and we try to do the best we can. We offer golf to the majority of the public, but there’s a big difference in what we can do.”
Keel said now so many renovations have been made and are continuing to be made, Lakewinds’ next big goal is to start hosting more tournaments. The course typically holds three tournaments a year but Keel is looking to increase that to six or seven.
“That gives a lot more people to have an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves,” Keel said. “We haven’t always had a good turnout. One of my main objectives was instead of asking people to come play, we needed to get our course in shape so they would want to come play.”
Lakewinds’ next tournament is Oct. 25 when it’s hosting a glow-in-the-dark tournament.
The birdies and bass tournament is also coming soon which combines two popular hobbies: Golfing and fishing.