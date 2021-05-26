Alex City Youth Football

 Courtesy of Alexander City

The Alexander City Parks and Rec department has opened registration for Youth Development Football and Cheerleading. Children ages 5-12 as of September 1, 2021 are eligible to participate.

Registration started May 24 and ends July 14.

Cheer registration is at the City Pool and Football registration is at the Gym Offices in the Sportsplex Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

 Sport

 Ages

 Fee

 Travel

 Flag

 5/6

 $45

 Alex City Only

 Flag

 7/8

 $45

 Will travel if 1-2 teams are formed

 Will not travel if 3-4 teams are formed

 Tackle

 9-12

 $85

 Will play in Alex City and Travel

 Cheer

 5-12

 $85

 

Parents are asked to bring a copy of their child's birth certificate to registration.

8 year olds will have the option to play tackle football with a waiver.

For football questions contact Nick Hand at 256-794-0972 or nick.hand@alexandercityal.gov

For cheer questions contact Megan Blake at 256-596-1846 or megan.blake@alexandercityal.gov

 

