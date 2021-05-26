The Alexander City Parks and Rec department has opened registration for Youth Development Football and Cheerleading. Children ages 5-12 as of September 1, 2021 are eligible to participate.
Registration started May 24 and ends July 14.
Cheer registration is at the City Pool and Football registration is at the Gym Offices in the Sportsplex Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Sport
Ages
Fee
Travel
Flag
5/6
$45
Alex City Only
Flag
7/8
$45
Will travel if 1-2 teams are formed
Will not travel if 3-4 teams are formed
Tackle
9-12
$85
Will play in Alex City and Travel
Cheer
5-12
$85
Parents are asked to bring a copy of their child's birth certificate to registration.
8 year olds will have the option to play tackle football with a waiver.
For football questions contact Nick Hand at 256-794-0972 or nick.hand@alexandercityal.gov
For cheer questions contact Megan Blake at 256-596-1846 or megan.blake@alexandercityal.gov