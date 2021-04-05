Winning an area championship wasn’t enough and the Reeltown Rebels continued their trend upwards with a 12-2 win over Pike County.
In the victory, the Rebels picked up 11 total base hits.
Reeltown fell behind in the first inning as Pike County scored first on pitcher Parker Hardin but the Rebels were far from out of the game. Instead, it took the program until the third inning to push across a run and when they did – they pushed across three.
It all started with Collin Carlton singling to centerfield. Matt Knox singled and Carlton was standing on third with the assist of an earlier error.
Gabe Bryant singled home the runners, via a base hit right to centerfield to score Carlton and Knox
A fielder’s choice from Hardin drove in the third run of the inning.
The Rebels were up 3-1 and then tacked on another two in the fifth inning.
Pike County did manage to score a run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single but the Rebels didn’t even get to the seventh inning.
The bottom of the inning was picture perfect as Bryant led off with a triple. Logan Lee singled Bryant home for the Rebels’ 6th run of the game.
The bases loaded up via two walks and outside of a strikeout, the next two runs came across via a wild pitch and a walk.
Carlton singled to bring in two more as Knox finished it off with an RBI single of his own. An error scored Carlton to end the game 12-2.
Carlton went 3-for-4 with 2RBIs, Bryant was 2-for-3 with 2RBIs. Hardin struck out five on the mound while Jake Hornsby struck out four in relief.