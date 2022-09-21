After a 3-1 start to the year, and a record-setting 76 point victory over Barbour County on Friday, the Reeltown Rebels have been ranked 10th in Class 2A.
The ranking is the first ranking for the school since 2020, where the school was ranked as high as fourth in 3A.
The Rebels have won three straight games in dominant fashion, after dropping the season opener to rival Tallassee. Since the opening loss, Reeltown has gone on to win three straight games, putting up a shutout in two of the contests. Over the stretch, Reeltown has outscored opponents 159-22.
Reeltown has defeated LaFayette, Goshen and Barbour County on the year. The team’s Week 2 game against Dadeville was canceled due to rain and poor field conditions.
Reeltown is not the only area team to receive ranking nods in the latest AHSAA poll.
Dadeville and Benjamin Russell both received rankings votes, but did not break the top-10. Dadeville received a single vote for first place in 3A, while receiving 15 votes to be ranked.
Benjamin Russell was previously ranked 10th in 6A, but after a loss on Friday, dropped out of the rankings. The Wildcats did receive three votes to remain ranked.
Reeltown rides its big victory and its ranking into a bye week, before getting back into action on Sept. 30 at home against Lanett.
