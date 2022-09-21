Reeltown celebration 9/16/22
Reeltown players and coaches celebrate the team's record-setting 76-0 victory over Barbour County on Sept. 16, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

After a 3-1 start to the year, and a record-setting 76 point victory over Barbour County on Friday, the Reeltown Rebels have been ranked 10th in Class 2A.

