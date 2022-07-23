Reeltown High School hosted a youth football camp on Saturday for kids ages five to 12.
Over 60 kids were in attendance, to learn from Reeltown football coaches and current varsity players.
The camp also featured a special appearance from current Auburn defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, who taught the campers about the importance of discipline and respect.
“You guys have got to commit to what you want to do in life,” Etheridge said. “You also have to be disciplined in life. You have to respect everyone around you. If you can do those three things, not only on the football field but in life, you will be set up for success.”
Etheridge also said that camps like this are how he discovered his love for football, and how he propelled himself to play for Auburn.
Campers opened their day with 40-yard dash competitions, with a select group of older campers running their 40s in under five seconds. A few campers even beat their varsity opponents.
Next, the groups were split up based on positions.
Quarterbacks and receivers ran routes, while running backs practiced running through contact and agility drills.
Linemen practiced against tackling dummies, learning to set their feet properly and to use their arms against defenders.
Varsity players helped coach their specific position groups, like running back helping coach young backs to run through contact and how to properly hold a football.
Head coach Matt Johnson and his coaching staff rotated around the camp, and helped campers understand the game at a deeper level.
When it came time for the camp to transition to the defense half of the day, Johnson helped a group of young defensive backs learn to swivel their hips and to not take false steps, helping to not lose their receiver.
The day ended with team games, where Johnson took over as the all-time quarterback. Teams of shirts and skins played in a tournament style competition, having to go the sideways length of the field in four downs and score.
Johnson threw a couple dimes to campers and smiles radiated off of those who scored.
Etheridge closed out the day, talking to the entire group, including the varsity players. The older kids were a bit more glued in, and the coach noted that listening includes much more than just your ears.
“You have to listen with not only your ears, but with your ears and eyes,” Etheridge said.
While the camp may not have had as many kids as it normally does, Johnson said his school’s camp was an overall success.
“I think it is the best football camp in the state,” Johnson said.