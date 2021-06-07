The Quarterback Club is slated to host a fundraiser for Benjamin Russell’s football program on June 17.
The draw-down fundraiser is an annual event that will be held at the Stables at Russell Lands that will start at 6 p.m. with tickets going for $100, which includes two steak dinners.
“This is a very important aspect in way that the quarterback club helps offset the costs of the football program,” Scott Hardy said. “Without the commitment from our community to ensure that we are as viable as possible as a program could make it very difficult for us to provide our student athletes with the caliber of things they need. That takes care of the meals, uniforms. Anything the program needs, the Quarterback Club is there to help offset or be the stop gap for any financial shortfalls.”
The Wildcats do have some plans in the future for uniforms and of course more improvements to the workout equipment that has been there for many years. Head coach Aubrey Blackwell has documented changes he’s made from new signboards and weight lifting belts to a few other things that are ensured to help the program down the line.
The Quarterback Club is there for the program and Hardy says that he’s a firm believer of it.
“In order for you to be the program that we perceive ourselves to be as well as the program that we’re capable of being, then there has to be resources put back into the program,” Hardy said. “And with the new coaching staff coming in, there’s obviously going to be some changes and things he’d like to implement and that’s where the Quarterback Club comes in. The funds are there to help make this the best program possible.
“While we may not have the same finances as some schools in Birmingham or Mobile or top-five cities, I feel like for a city our size we do a tremendous job in raising funds and making sure our student athletes are as well-equipped as possible.”
Hardy said that he doesn’t believe that BRHS has the same revenue stream coming in that other bigger cities have from taxes and other sources. Hardy said he’d be hard pressed to find another community that’s as dedicated and committed to doing what they’re capable of.
“To make sure our program is as equitable to our kids as anyone else’s as it can be,” he said.