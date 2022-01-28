The Benjamin Russell boys basketball team found itself down by six points midway through the third quarter in front of a packed crowd on Friday night, but Za’Corrion Milliner was not about to let his team lose.
Milliner, on three straight possessions, stole the ball away from the Central Coosa offense. Those three steals led to three breakaway layups, and a free throw to take the lead for the Wildcats.
From that point, Benjamin Russell never looked back as the Wildcats beat Central Coosa, 70-51. The Wildcats are now 13-5 on the season while the Cougars are 12-4.
“When we came out initially, we were a little tight and out of character,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. ‘We made an offensive adjustment [in the second half] and we started popping shots. That got us really excited, and made our defense even better.
Central Coosa led Benjamin Russell, 27-22, at halftime and nobody on Benjamin Russell’s team had over five points except for Milliner. He had eight points at halftime, then scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half. His 24 points were good for exactly one third of his team’s total points.
His highest scoring quarter came in the third quarter, when he had his three steals and breakaway layups.
He scored 11 points in the third quarter alone, as Benjamin Russell outscored the Cougars 22-14 in the quarter to allow the Wildcats to take a 44-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I just had to play my part,” Milliner said. “We put a part in as a team to get the win.”
As Milliner pushed the Wildcats ahead in the third quarter, Chris Foster was able to help the Wildcats keep the lead and secured the win late in the game. With just a few minutes left, Central Coosa’s Dequalon Thomas was called for a foul on a layup attempt by Foster and Coosa’s Demarkus Sandlin committed a technical foul all on the same play.
Foster, who scored 15 total points, hit all four free throw attempts to put Benjamin Russell ahead, 56-45, and secured the win.
“We’ve really been stressing how free throws close out games,” Freeman said. “Right there down the stretch we had several people go to the line and we shot really well.”
This non-area game was expected to be a test for Benjamin Russell’s defense, and the Wildcats passed that test with flying colors as Milliner, Tyquan Williams and Quez Thompson tallied up the steals and breakaway points.
Benjamin Russell and Central Coosa met last month, with Coosa winning, 78-68. This time around, Benjamin Russell held the Cougars’ normally high scoring offense to their third-lowest point total of the season.
“That really impressed upon me that we needed to be better defensively,” Freeman said about the game last month.. “I told my guys we couldn’t ‘be in a tit-for-tat race. We had to be defensive minded and stop them.’”
For the Cougars, Sandlin led his team with 18 points on nine buckets before being benched due to his technical fouls. Dequalon Thomas added 11 points.
Benjamin Russell wraps up its regular season Tuesday at home against Briarwood Christian. Coosa concludes its regular season slate at Dadeville Monday.