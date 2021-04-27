Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week, if stats are not provided, players may often get overlooked.
This week’s candidates are:
Lily Johnston
School: Dadeville
Last Week: Lily Johnston made school history for the Dadeville Tigers golf program as she placed third in Class 1-3A Girls Section 2. Johnston advances to sub-state with the top three placement.
Will Brooks
School: Reeltown
Last Week: Will Brooks was all over the ball in his 16 plate appearances during the Excel series. Batting .750, Brooks was a tough out as they had to walk him four times. Brooks drove in 10 RBIs and two doubles over three games.
Caly Carlisle
School: Horseshoe Bend
Last Week: Over three games, Carlisle was able to average .556 at the plate with five RBIs and three doubles over her 11 plate appearances.