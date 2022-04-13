“Oh, that’s two,” remarked one spectator mere milliseconds after seeing and hearing a sixth-inning pitch leave Leah Leonard’s bat.
That shot turned into a three-run, no-doubter home run that towered well above the center field fence at Benjamin Russell’s home softball field. It gave the Wildcats needed cushion, expanding their 2-1 lead to 5-1.
“I don’t think it got the sweet part but I saw it very well,” Leonard said. “I hit it hard. I swung very hard. Because it didn’t hit the sweet part of my bat.”
Still, that might not have been the most impressive big fly of what was a two-home run day for Benjamin Russell’s third baseman.
Those two long balls accounted for four RBIs and the Wildcats needed all four, as they beat Stanhope Elmore 5-2 in area play Wednesday.
Benjamin Russell was fresh off an 8-0 loss to Wetumpka Monday and a wild 16-15 defeat at Stanhope Tuesday.
“It seemed like the mountain just kept going,” Benjamin Russell coach Jessica Johnson said. “But we did what we were supposed to do.
“And of course that helped, too,” Johnson added, pointing to Leonard holding her two home run balls. “That was awesome. And we threw some new pitchers and they did a good job for the most part.”
Stanhope loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh inning, trying to make one last run at extending the game, but a fielder’s choice and strikeout ensured that just one run scored.
Leonard didn’t know her first home run was a home run until her third-base coach let her know.
After tucking her head to round first she peered into the outfield and saw the ball sitting at the bottom of the right-field fence, which made her dig harder as she tried to leg out a triple.
The thing is, the ball had actually hit the scoreboard that sits just beyond — and way above — said right-field fence and landed back in the field of play.
“Coach Steve said it was gone and I was like, ‘Oh, O.K.,’” Leonard said, laughing. “I was kind of shocked and embarrassed at the same time, because I was sprinting around the bases. It was like, ‘What is she sprinting for?’”
Leonard’s had a knack for providing the Wildcats’ offense with a boost, though. It’s why she bats leadoff.
“She was seeing the ball really well,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the reasons she’s up there in the top spot. Because she does have so much pop in her bat, and I think it deceives a lot of people. And she got a hold of two.”
Freshman Emily McWaters also made her varsity pitching debut Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing just one run to close the game and pick up a win.
“You could tell she was a little nervous, at first, but she hit it well,” Johnson said. “She was not jittery or antsy, she was just not loose. But I think she did a good job coming back, and even when she went deep in counts and let it get lopsided, she came back and did her job. She did everything we asked her to do, I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Senior Tiffany Roberts started in the circle and tossed three innings with just one run and two hits allowed.
Beyond the two Leonard long balls Benjamin Russell’s lone other run came on a sacrifice fly from senior Taylor Harris. Leonard came home to score on the play, having drawn a walk, stolen second and advanced to third on an error earlier.
The Wildcats had a few standout defensive plays in the win as well, with second baseman Ryann Ruffin diving to snag a ground ball and retiring a runner at second from her stomach in the second inning. Roberts, now at shortstop, scooped a line drive from her feet and doubled up a runner at first in the sixth frame.
Benjamin Russell takes the field for its fourth game in as many days Thursday, hitting the road to take on Class 7A Auburn.