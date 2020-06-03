Pat Dye was known for returning the Auburn football program to national prominence in the 1980s. He was the head coach of the Tigers for more than a decade and also served as the school’s athletic director for most of that time.
Dye died Monday at the age of 80.
In his 12 seasons at Auburn, Dye amassed a 99-39-4 record and won four SEC championships. Under his direction, Auburn finished in the top 10 nationally five times and won six bowl games.
“Coach Dye changed the course of Auburn athletics and Auburn University when he walked on campus,” former Auburn AD Jay Jacobs said in a release. “He personified Auburn Creed. He impacted countless lives and continues to impact lives today because who he was and what he wanted for Auburn. The entire Auburn family continues to benefit from him.”
In 2005, Dye was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame after being named SEC Coach of the Year three times and national coach of the year in 1983.
During his coaching tenure, he also coached at East Carolina and Wyoming and developed a ton of talent, including Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson. Through his career, Dye also coached 21 All-Americans, 71 All-SEC players and 48 academic All-SEC players.
“Coach Dye was special to me,” former Auburn player Quentin Riggins said. “I was not the stereotypical 6-4, 220-pound linebacker. I didn’t fit the specifications to be chosen to play that position. But somehow he saw something in me that could help Auburn and his football team. I’ll never forget him taking the chance on me in 1986 when he could have recruited anyone in the state at that position.”