After a long quarterback competition during the offseason, it was announced true freshman Bo Nix would start for the Auburn Tigers’ football team.
Since then, redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood has played in all but one game for Auburn, but that came to an end Wednesday when it was announced Gatewood would be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.
“He’s just at a point now where he wants to be a starting quarterback and feels like he needs to start looking for schools now so that he can find the right spot, and I respect that,” Malzahn told ESPN.com.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Gatewood will be ineligible for a season before becoming eligible again for his final two seasons. Gatewood can play at the junior college next season until he finds another school in the NCAA.
A 6-foot-5, 233-pound quarterback, Gatewood was the No. 36 overall player in his 2018 recruiting class. And during his time as backup this season, Gatewood completed 5 of 7 passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He didn’t have any interceptions and also contributed three rushing touchdowns.
With Nix at quarterback, Auburn has gone 6-2 with losses to now-No. 1 LSU this past weekend and No. 6 Florida in early October. Nix is currently 110-for-240 passing with six interceptions and 12 touchdowns. In just eight games, he has thrown for 1,458 yards. On the ground, Nix has 305 yards and four touchdowns on 62 carries.
ESPN.com reported redshirt freshman Cord Sandberg is expected to be the backup to Nix.