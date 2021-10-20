Momentum has been building for Benjamin Russell’s football team in general, but its defense most of all.
The Wildcats held Pelham’s explosive spread triple-option attack to just 20 points in a gut-wrenching 20-14 defeat, then forced four three-and-outs and three turnovers against Chilton County Friday to capture a 28-14 victory.
Star sophomore quarterback Gabe Benton is back to lead the charge for Benjamin Russell’s offense, but if the Wildcats want to rattle off back-to-back wins for the first time this season, their defense will need to maintain its edge against a vaunted Calera passing attack.
“We’re playing some of our best football right now that we’ve played all year,” Benjamin Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “The goal going into this year was to get better every week and we’ve done that. Our kids are improving every week.”
Fittingly, Calera’s No. 1 weapon wears a No. 1 jersey.
Senior wide receiver Kobe Prentice is listed as a four-star national recruit by some outlets, but the easiest way to explain that he’s a good player is simply to say that he’s been offered by and is currently committed to play for Alabama starting next season.
Stats are available for seven of the eight games the Eagles have played, and in those seven contests he’s hauled in 45 passes for 782 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s added a rushing score to those totals.
“What you read about him, he’s a 4.3 runner (in the 40-yard dash). He can really run,” Blackwell said. “They put him everywhere. He can be in the backfield, be at outside receiver, inside receiver. He’ll return kicks, he’ll be on kickoffs. They do a good job of putting him all over the place and using his athletic ability.”
Junior wide receiver Brandon Farrington ensures opposing secondaries can’t devote all their attention to Prentice, as the 5-foot-7 dynamo has recorded 29 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns of his own despite missing a game earlier in the season.
Junior quarterback Preston Stokes has distributed the ball to both of them with ruthless efficiency, completing 66 percent of his passes on the year for 1,687 yards with 19 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.
“The quarterback does a really good job of protecting the football,” Blackwell said. “He’s very athletic. He’s tough and gritty. Talking to some of the coaches that have played them, it’s just how competitive he is. He provides a lot of energy for them.”
There’s no doubt Calera is a pass-first offense, primarily due to the three players listed above. It’s passed the ball 156 times this season as opposed to just 58 runs.
Benton being back should mean Benjamin Russell’s own downfield passing game opens back up, although the “wing” formation utilized by the Wildcats with third-string quarterback Ty Williams, a first string cornerback, will remain a part of their scheme, Blackwell said.
The shotgun formation features no wide receivers and two tight ends, one of which is in a two-point stance. Linebacker Jy Hicks lines up alongside Williams at running back, with running back DeMarcus McNeal and defensive tackle Gavyn Vickers offset in the right side of the backfield as spread wingbacks.
“(Williams) definitely adds a dimension that we don’t want to just take away when Gabe comes back,” Blackwell said. “That style of offense that we played last week is something that we’ve done now for a few weeks, and it’s still productive and our guys believe in it. Not saying they don’t believe in Gabe, but it helps to make a defense prepare for two types of animals.”
Benjamin Russell and Calera kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Calera.