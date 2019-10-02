There seems to be no stopping Horseshoe Bend’s volleyball team right now.
The Generals picked up another Class 2A Area 9 victory with a straight-set defeat of Ranburne.
After starting off a little slow, the Generals (24-4, 4-0) quickly picked up the pace Monday night. They eked out a victory in the first set, 25-23, before winning the next two easily, 25-16 and 25-20.
It was another well-rounded night for the General offense. Caly Carlisle, Jahia Jennings and Kate Lewis each had five kills apiece and five different Horseshoe Bend players had at least one kill. Charlie Cotney and Jennings each had four total blocks and Ashley Clanton assisted on three blocks.
But it was the defense that really carried Horseshoe Bend. Abby Cheatam and Carlisle each racked up 13 digs apiece and Karsen Kinman contributed six.
Kiman and Lewis continued to divide and conquer at the setter position. Kinman led the way with 10 assists but Lewis followed directly behind with nine.
At the service line, Cheatam, Clanton and Carlisle each had a trio of aces.
The Generals will close out their area schedule Thursday with a tri-meet with Woodland and LaFayette. They’ve already beaten both those teams once.