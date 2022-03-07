Numbers don’t lie, and Horseshoe Bend’s hitters have put numbers on the board to begin 2022.
Through eight games the Generals have fallen short of nine runs just twice, with 12-plus run showings against Wadley, White Plains and Cleburne County.
Pitching and defense is where the team still has work to do, though, because while it averages 9.1 runs per game this year, it also gives up an average of 7.4 as the squad has opened 2022 with a 3-4 record.
“I feel like we’ve got a good opportunity to be a good team,” Horseshoe Bend coach Scott Peavy said. “We’ve got a big class of sophomores and juniors, two seniors, and a pretty good pitching staff. We’re averaging over 10 runs a game right now. Defense right now, we’ve got to get it going, but once we get that going we’ll be alright.”
On the offensive side it starts with senior catcher Holt Tidwell.
Tidwell is a three-sport star for Horseshoe Bend, dominating on the football field and basketball court as well as the baseball diamond. The player with an alter ego named ‘Lee Wayne’ certainly didn’t see his power wane against Cleburne County Wednesday, hitting a grand slam in the Generals’ 13-9 loss.
“He’s been able to keep the running game down, he’s been able to prevent steals and we haven’t had a lot of people really trying him on the basepaths,” Peavy said. “Pitchers have been quicker to the plate this year, we had to speed them up because they were stealing on us quite a bit. But Holt’s been a big factor this season.”
Senior center fielder Gavin Brazzell, Tidwell’s partner in crime for both football and basketball during the duo’s respective high school careers, has made his return to baseball after taking a year off and makes a sturdy addition to the lineup, batting right behind Sawyer Smith and Jacob Turner in the six-hole the past two games.
“He’s been stealing bases and getting on base a lot,” Peavy said. “He’s been playing center field for us and doing a really good job with that.”
Tidwell takes the coveted third spot in Horseshoe Bend’s order, but the two hitters ahead of him make for a wicked combination of speed and production.
Junior infielder Rylan Sharpe has already posted seven RBIs and stolen seven bases, not to be outdone by sophomore infielder Luke Jones, who boasts a .471 batting average and nine base swipes of his own six games into 2022.
Jones is the team’s top option on the mound as well, Peavy said, and Sharpe has also seen three innings of pitching work this campaign.
“[Jones] has come in this year and he’s done a really good job on the mound, then we’ve got a ninth grader named Carson Lucas, he’s up-and-coming,” Peavy said. “I think he’s gonna be a big factor in the future, he’s been pitching a little bit this year. Most of them have pitched well, it’s been mostly the defense that’s been killing us.”
The Generals committed a combined 13 fielding errors in their two air-tight, high-scoring losses to Cleburne this past week, seven in one game and six in the other.
“We’re still moving pieces around,” Peavy said. “Luke could still possibly go to third, Rylan could still possibly go to catcher. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play third, a lot of them that can play shortstop, second base and then center field. Some of them swap in-and-out. It’s a good problem to have, but we’re still trying to find the right ingredients I guess.”
Horseshoe Bend’s season continues at Comer Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.