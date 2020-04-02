With the spring sports season officially shutdown due to the coronavirus and the lack of in-school instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, sports writer Caleb Turrentine and I have focused a lot on the emotions that’s sparked for area seniors.
Obviously more than just the seniors were affected, but they were the ones who saw their entire careers come to an abrupt end. So we want to give them the spotlight for now and with that, we decided to have Holtville baseball senior Kolby Potts stop by Inside the Lines Podcast. (Don’t worry; Potts did so while socially distancing.)
Caleb interviewed Potts over Skype to talk about his initial emotions.
“It was kind rough getting to know the guys that I grew up playing with my whole life that we wouldn’t get to spend the rest of our senior year together,” Potts said. “For them to cancel it altogether instead of postpone it to see if it gets better toward the end of the year, maybe early May instead of canceling it altogether, kind of put a lot of seniors across the state in a bad position.”
It was clear during the pair’s interview Potts was at a loss for words.
“I don’t know it’s kind of mind blowing how this all played out,” Potts said.
While Potts has a plan for next year — the multi-sport athlete is headed to Faulkner University to play football — there are several teammates and others he knows in the area who aren’t as fortunate. He said he felt for those who were hoping to use this final season as a jumping board to get recruited and potentially get a scholarship.
But like so many seniors, Potts is trying to remain positive.
“There’s not really a whole lot you can say except for just God has a plan for everything,” Potts said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out in your favor. All in all, we’re just blessed to have the opportunity to walk on Earth every day.”
Although there aren’t sports going on, Caleb and I are still going to keep Inside the Lines Podcast going strong, using it as a platform to highlight student-athletes and coaches, debate hot-button topics and talk about the “What ifs?” that still remain.
That’ll be our focus on this week’s episode — what do we think is going to happen next? Still so many questions remain around how football teams will adjust to having no spring practice, what will happen with fall and winter evaluations that are supposed to happen in the next few months and how this will affect not just high school student-athletes.
If there’s something you want us to discuss or a question you’ve been dying to ask or if you want to be featured on Inside the Lines Podcast and have a chance to tell your story, reach out to us. We want to hear from you.
The full interview with Potts is now available on all Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. websites as well as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.