A buzzer sounded to end the third quarter for Horseshoe Bend’s game against Reeltown Thursday.
The Rebels held a 32-24 lead. The Generals entered the contest 0-3 in games decided by less than 10 points.
Now Kison was laying into his group, imploring them to finish this time.
“I said, ‘Do you want to lose by five or six again and be that team that plays their hearts out and loses by five or six? Or are we going to get over the hump right here and get after it, turn the corner a little bit.’”
The Generals did, indeed, get over the hump.
After big shots from the usual suspects of Holt Tidwell and Klark James plus a less-than-usual suspect in Luke Jones, they came back to secure a 50-46 win against the Rebels at home.
“We’ve been close in a lot of games this year,” Kison said. “We’ve gotten blown out a couple of times. But the close games, really we haven’t been able to win that one that’s by 3 or whatever. So to come back and win this one, that was a big deal for us.”
Tidwell tallied 16 points with Jones also in double figures at 12, while James scored five of his nine in the final period.
Reeltown senior forward Marcus Haynes picked up a game-high 19 for Reeltown and collected a bevy of offensive rebounds.
“That’s what senior leadership is supposed to be,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said of Haynes. “I teach and preach all the time, I’ve got four leaders, three of them that play most or all the time and I want them to lead. We go as they go.”
Of the 50 points Horseshoe Bend scored in a defensive battle with Reeltown Thursday, 26 came in the fourth quarter.
After Haynes hit an early-period layup to make the score 34-24, the Generals embarked on a 13-0 run to give them the edge.
Jones nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the lead to 34-31 before a stolen pass led to a Tidwell layup and a 34-33 scoreline. Tidwell then gave Horseshoe Bend its first lead since the first half with a pair of made free throws.
James hit a contested midrange jumper to grow the advantage to 37-34 and cap the dash.
Haynes responded with a triple of his own but Jones again found space on the left wing to give three points right back to the Generals. As the clock ticked under four minutes Horseshoe Bend led 40-37.
“He’s very capable of doing that. He doesn’t do it a lot, but he’s very capable and it’s in his game,” Kison said. “If he’s got a good open look, I don’t mind him shooting the ball at all. He hasn’t shot a ton of 3s, because Klark and Holt mostly are, but when he gets the ball kicked to him around there, I don’t mind him shooting those things because he’s got a good shot.”
Later, a spinning layup from Haynes tied the contest once again at 41-41.
Tidwell drew a foul from behind the arc and stepped to the line for a trio from the stripe. He’d gone 0-for-2 in his last trip, and with the clock now at 2:11, the stakes had risen.
He drained all three. For a team that missed a series of key free throws down the stretch in its last game against Central Coosa, Kison was pleased to see the makes happen when they needed to, even if the team finished a mere 13-for-30 from the charity stripe.
“I was proud of what we did,” Kison said. “Early on it was kind of shaky but it was nice that Holt Tidwell misses two in-a-row, but then hits three in-a-row. He comes back, shakes that off, he’s ice, three in-a-row.”
Jones iced the game with a free throw with eight seconds remaining that put the Generals ahead by two scores. Reeltown was whistled for nine fouls in the final period.
“We’re on the road, it’s hard to get fouls,” Gardner said. “We put ourselves in that situation.”
Horseshoe Bend resumes action Friday at Wadley. Reeltown has reached its winter break and will return against LAMP Jan. 4.