Dadeville head softball coach Jordan McGuire is an active part of the community, and it started when she was younger during her time at Horseshoe Bend as a student.
There are some hidden goals that she wants to accomplish in her career.
Darius Goodman: Tell us about your career path. Where did you start? How did you get here? What are your goals?
Jordan McGuire: I went to High School at Horseshoe Bend and attended college at Southern Union State Community College and JSU. After I graduated I received my first job at Horseshoe Bend but moved to Monroeville Elementary, then Wadley High School and now Dadeville Elementary School.
The main goal for my career is for every child to find something active that they enjoy to keep them moving throughout their lives. I can remember growing up that often, physical education was just running, fitness and sports-specific games or skills. I know there are many more activities out there to be active and some students may not be introduced to them unless that can happen at school.
DG: Why did you decide to become a coach?
JM: I wanted to become a coach because of all of the coaches that had input on my time in high school. I learned so much from them and still communicate with some of them to this day. The amount of support given and life lessons learned just in the seasons I was on their team taught me so much.
DG: What's a memory you had when you were coming up that led to you saying you wanted to coach?
JM: It wasn't just one memory; it was more a cumulative experience of all of the years together.
DG: How much fun has it been being a coach over the past few years and building a program like Dadeville?
JM: It has been a learning experience each year and I just keep trying to grow as a coach to do a better and more well-rounded job for the girls who play. We have tried to build some excitement around the team so more and more younger girls will look up to and strive to be like the varsity group or their cousin who plays or just the teacher's aide for your classroom that plays.
DG: What was your philosophical approach to this season and being with several young athletes?
JM: Getting better every day and leaving it all on the field. Giving 150% each day so when we play you know what it feels like to go all out. They had goals individually, as a team, and in the big picture.
DG: What's it like walking into Dadeville every day and coaching not just one group but several others?
JM: It is a big job; I have a list to take care of each day. I know I have some girls looking at me for an example and I try to set an example my parents would be proud of.
DG: It feels like the vibe around Dadeville softball is improving and fans are coming out much more to watch the program play. How exciting is it having your parents and administration out there cheering your program on?
JM: It is great to have the support of parents and admin but when you have people in the community who don't have some directly related to them playing you know there is some great excitement and interest in the program. Each game we set out to have offense on fire, minimal errors, and no big innings for the other team.
DG: Dadeville this year has been impressive from a standpoint that the team doesn't quit. How did you get that instilled into the program?
JM: The coaches and I have tried to instill in them that the game isn't over and they have to keep fighting. What are they going to do with the outs they have left or who is going to fight harder for the win.
DG: What motivates you as a coach that you hope motivates the players?
JM: Improvement. The whole coaching staff tries to improve continuously and hopefully the team can see that and work on themselves. Whether it is something tiny or not, each improvement helps her as a player and the team as a whole.
DG: If I remember correctly, you said you coach more than just the Varsity program. How can you approach so many different programs as a coach each day?
JM: I am over the varsity team and I help the JV or JH when I can. I drive the bus for the entire program and help at practices when I can. I also coach the junior high girl’s basketball team.