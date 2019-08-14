In preparation for the 2019 college football season, I present to you a few interesting thoughts (and one boring one).
Passing game has grown exponentially
We all know the game of football has changed dramatically over the years, but this following information surprised me: Former Auburn Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Pat Sullivan threw for a school-record 54 touchdowns in his career — nine more than his closest AU competitor’s in Jason Campbell’s 45. Sullivan’s total is good for 33rd in the SEC record books.
Fast forward to 2019 and two current juniors, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia’s Jake Fromm, each have 54 career passing touchdowns already.
Unless one (or both) comes back for his senior year, I doubt either will touch UGA’s Aaron Murray’s all-time record of 121 passing scores, but it is a reflection on how football has evolved.
Nix is coming for AU records
I would bet good money Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix obliterates the aforementioned school record by Sullivan. While many are looking to the more athletic Joey Gatewood to run the Tigers’ offense for the next three to four years, I wholeheartedly believe Nix will win the job sooner rather than later and go on to be a legend on the Plains.
Alabama is still alive and well ... for now
Alabama is unanimously picked to finish first or second in the country this season so it is difficult to say the dynasty is dying (even after the sound defeat at the hands of Clemson last January).
However, 2020 might be the time the Tide has a drop-off. There is a solid chance the team may return only seven or eight starters total from the 2019 squad and the schedule gets much, much tougher as well.
As I have preached for years, soak up these moments ’Bama fans; they won’t last forever.
An unpopular opinion
Injuries could be key this year
Fall practice is barely a week old and the injuries and transfers are already looking like they will have a tremendous effect on 2019. Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and especially Florida have all lost key players so far.
None of the losses have been completely debilitating, but a team can never have too much depth in the SEC. Remember, too, the injuries are happening at a time when football is as safe as it has ever been and there are no longer two-a-day practices.
Who are the best of the best?
Michigan leads the NCAA with 953 wins all time. Ohio State (911), Texas (908), Yale (907) and Alabama (905) round out the top five.
Meanwhile, UCLA — which is seemingly always thought of as a traditional power — has 605 wins in its history. It has played roughly 250 fewer games, but its winning percentage is still only 58%.