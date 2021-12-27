One of Central Coosa’s own will get a chance to play out his NBA dreams, even if it is just for 10 days for now.
The Los Angeles Clippers signed former Central Coosa guard Xavier Moon to a 10-day contract Sunday.
Moon graduated from Coosa in 2013 after one of the most decorated basketball careers in the school’s history. He led the state of Alabama in scoring as a senior in 2012-13 at a clip of 33.8 points per game, the 17th-highest average ever recorded for the state.
He led the Cougars to an area championship that season, recording one of less than 100 reported 50-point games in AHSAA history.
Following his time at Coosa he started his JUCO career at Northwest Florida State College, landing Sixth Man of the Year honors nationally as a sophomore to help the Raiders capture a national championship. He averaged 7.7 points per game.
From there he transferred to D-1 Morehead State and averaged 16 points with 4.6 six assists per game in his senior 2016-17 season.
After originally signing with ALM Evreux Basketball of the LNB Pro B league in France out of college, Moon returned to Alabama to play on the Albany Patroons with his uncle Jamario Moon. He earned rookie of the year in that league and signed with the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada, then the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
Since then he’s rattled off three consecutive league MVP awards for the Stingers, including a 21.5 point-per-game season in last year’s COVID-shortened campaign.
The Clippers signed him to the short-term deal after two of their players entered health and safety protocols.
Moon’s first chance for his NBA debut comes when the Clippers play the Brooklyn Nets today.