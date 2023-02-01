Phil, Avontae on Signing Day
Buy Now

Phil Dowdell, left, and Avontae Wilson, right, pose in front of coach Roger McDonald on National Signing Day. Feb. 1, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell and Avontae Wilson both made their college decisions official on National Signing Day.

Phil Dowdell on NSD
Buy Now

Dadeville's Phil Dowdell poses with his family after signing his NLI to play college football at Jacksonville State University. Feb. 01, 2023.
Avontae signs on NSD
Buy Now

Avontae Wilson signs his NLI to play college football at Northwest Mississippi Community College on National Signing Day. Feb. 01, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you