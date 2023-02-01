Dadeville’s Phil Dowdell and Avontae Wilson both made their college decisions official on National Signing Day.
The speedy wide receiver Dowdell chose to take his talents to Jacksonville State, with Wilson choosing to play linebacker at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Dowdell made his choice to go play for coach Rich Rodriguez in the two days leading up to signing with the Gamecocks. After taking a visit and talking with coaches recently, the choice became incredibly easy.
“It felt like home,” Dowdell said. “I am just ready to get there and get to work. I am very excited that my friends and family can come to the games, my coaches can come. I am just ready to get to work now.”
For the Gamecocks, Dowdell will continue to play receiver and will lend his efforts to special teams in the return game.
On the defensive side of things, Wilson is taking the JUCO route in hopes he can play at a much bigger program in a few years. Many NFL-ers have come through Northwest with dreams of playing at a higher level, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Once he got on Northwest’s campus in Senatobia, Wilson was more than happy with his choice of school.
“As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” Wilson said. “I wanted to be down there so badly. I chose the JUCO route because I want to go to a bigger stage after that.”
With his whole family behind him clad in Northwest shirts, Wilson was already extremely ready to strap up and play for the Rangers.
“I am just ready to go now,” Wilson said. “I know I can do it.”
