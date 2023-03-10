Paris Martinez BRHS girls soccer
Benjamin Russell's Paris Martinez swings her foot through a free kick against Central Phenix City on March 10, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Benjamin Russell’s girls soccer team continued its dominant defensive start to the season, holding its seventh opponent scoreless for the year in a 2-0 defeat of Central Phenix City on Thursday evening.

Benjamin Russell's Gizell Diaz-Ramon slides into a shot against Central Phenix City during a 2-0 victory on March 9, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

