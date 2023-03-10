Benjamin Russell’s girls soccer team continued its dominant defensive start to the season, holding its seventh opponent scoreless for the year in a 2-0 defeat of Central Phenix City on Thursday evening.
The shutout of Phenix City is the Wildcats’ second in a row, and their fifth in the last six games.
“Our midfield has been solid,” Wagoner said. “Solidifying our midfield has been key for us in just controlling games.”
Early on, Benjamin Russell (7-2-1) had plenty of chances to find paydirt in their first half, but were blanked by the Phenix City defense.
The team did not waiver. The Wildcats kept firing balls on net and eventually hit nylon with Anna Corley scoring the team’s first goal from well beyond the penalty arc.
Just minutes later, still on the attack, Camilia Sanchez netted Benjamin Russell’s second and final goal.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In two games against Phenix City, the Lady Wildcats have won by a combined score of 6-0.
While the girls pitched yet another shutout, Wagoner said the Wildcats suffer from the same problem the boys team does. Benjamin Russell has to play a full 80 minutes and never let off despite the score.
“We have to improve on little things,” Wagoner said. “We have to see the whole game out. That has been a theme of mine the whole year, to play the full 80 minutes. We have to improve on that moving forward.”
Both Ben Russell teams will get to enjoy some time off for spring break before returning to the pitch March 21 at Valley.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.