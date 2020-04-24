Another local's dreams have come true as Dadeville graduate Anfernee Jennings is going to the NFL. He was selected 87th overall by the New England Patriots on Friday in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jennings, who started as a linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide for the last two years, is a 2015 graduate of Dadeville. During his time with the Tigers, Jennings was named the 2014 Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was also the last Tallapoosa County resident selected to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game prior to this year when Reeltown's Eric Shaw was picked to play, also at linebacker.
Since graduating from Dadeville, Jennings has jumped onto the national scene at Alabama. During his senior year, he was third on the team with 83 tackles, including 45 solo tackles. He paced the Tide with 12.5 tackles for a loss — five more than anyone else on the team — and his TFLs totaled 72 yards. Jennings also led UA with 8 sacks totaling 61 yards.
From the linebacker position, Jennings also accounted for five pass breakups, one interception, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Jennings is the ninth player to be selected from Alabama so far in this year's NFL Draft.
