The Dadeville Tigers’ softball campaign came to a narrow end in area play with their second loss coming in a walk off but it’s not all doom and gloom around the program as the future shines bright.
Considering how rocky the Tigers started their season, it was just a matter of who would stand at the end of the season peaking at the right time. Dadeville surged in the middle of the season after seeing limited action in the first weeks and taking on higher-classed talent early on. They took their lumps with a smile on their face.
Coach Jordan McGuire says there were a ton of changes this year, but the growth of her players marked this season as a win.
“So many changes had to be made in the way practices and games were played out because of COVID,” McGuire said. “The amount of growth and maturity in softball skills and players individually makes the year a win for me. We had a pretty large group of young girls who had to all figure out how to play with the older group of girls. The team had to play behind an all-new group of pitchers and a new catcher behind the plate.”
The pitcher who took most of the innings and games was Grace McCary and the catcher was young Jaiydn Gossett.
Meanwhile, time was running out for the seniors including Zoe Veres, Skylar Waldrep and Jasmine Morgan. McGuire commends her seniors.
“The three seniors DHS had this year stepped up to the plate in a big way,” McGuire said. “The leadership and drive to always improve – I hope resonated with the younger girls.”
However, the next wave of Tiger players will have some small things to work on. Big moments in games were their Achilles heel in the latter part of the season but McGuire knows it will improve with more experience.
“As the group gets older with more experience, the nervousness and experience in those make-it or break-it moments will be added to their game resume,” McGuire said.
As far as what the program can do to get better. There are a few plans to get their varsity-level players into camps and McGuire says that a few of her players are already planning to go individually.
The first time they’ll come back together and start working out though will be in November as they look to build team chemistry again.
Although the Tigers would have preferred to be on the field at regionals, McGuire says sitting on the sidelines gives the program a unique opportunity.
“There are quite a few opportunities to watch some really competitive softball,” McGuire said. “Not only are regionals held at multiple sites but the SEC softball tournament is taking place in Tuscaloosa this year.”