Whatever coach Jesse Foster told his team during Christmas break must have been one of the most inspiring things ever said.
At 4-6 and not playing over Christmas break, coach Foster said he told his team he was tired of losing. His team was playing competition from higher classifications, so losing was not unexpected. But Foster had had enough.
Since returning back to school, Dadeville has gone 2-0 and outscored its two opponents 163-56.
Dadeville beat Beauregard 81-33. On Tuesday, Dadeville beat Beulah 82-23.
“We started off slow,” Foster said about the Beulah blowout. “Then, well, you know the score. From the second quarter on, we started playing defense and getting some turnovers.”
It is hard to do better than a near 50-point win on the road, while only allowing about eight points a quarter, but Dadeville played topper on Tuesday by upping its scoring and decreasing the opponents score.
The Tigers defensively held Beulah to about five points per quarter, with nine of Beulah’s total coming in the first quarter.
“We started off slow, at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter,” Foster said “I got really mad. I had a few choice words for them.”
By halftime, Dadeville was up by 30.
Foster’s squad does not play some sort of Dadeville-specific brand of defense that the team cooked up one night. They just play hard press man and play through the whistle, and it works extremely well.
Guys like Phil Dowdell, Daquan Doss and Jordan Rambo are like mosquitos to opposing ball handlers. They are constantly swiping and attacking at the ball to create turnovers, always in a man’s face, or at the very least causing confusion for opposing offenses.
That brand of defense worked well at the beginning of the year, with Dadeville almost pulling off two close wins against Benjamin Russell. But now, against teams in Dadeville’s classification and region, the defense has been on a whole new plane.
“We have been preaching defense,” Foster said. “We win with defense. We always tell the boys to not worry about the opponent. Just worry about yourself and be consistent on the defensive end. The offense may have bad nights, but let's be consistent on the defensive side.”
On the flip side, scoring also helps. Rambo lit up the game against Beulah on Tuesday, dropping 31 points and single handedly outscoring his opponent. Dowdell came close to outscoring Beauregard, but Rambo ultimately one-upped his running mate.
“He shot it pretty well,” Foster said of Rambo’s night. “We got him going after we started off slow.”
Even on offense, Dadeville does not do anything crazy. Its guards shoot threes– and a lot of them– and the team hits at a fairly high clip.
If they miss, big-bodied Avontae Wilson is there to clean up the boards and simply just be bigger than any other player on the court. And it works.
When not shooting threes, Dadeville is able to use its speed and attack the rim. Antojuan Woody is afraid of no one, and is constantly throwing himself and the ball at the rim. And that works too.
“The tough schedule we played, it got us ready for games like this,” Foster said. “That is why I like playing bigger schools, tough games early. It gets us so ready for area play.”
The next test for Dadeville is another meeting with Beulah on Jan. 17. That game will be the first time Dadeville has played in a week, due to weather cancellations.
To Foster, he is not worried about his team having time off. He will have his boys ready.
“I have athletes,” Foster said. “They will be ready. I think we can play with anybody.”