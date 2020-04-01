A new fishing tournament opens today and anyone can win. Crank for Bank, hosted by OGS Tournaments, will award a new truck, a new bass boat or a cash prize of $1,000 for each of 102 tagged bass caught by a registered angler between now and July 4, according to OGS co-owner Vivian Autry.
“What I like about this tournament is that anybody can win,” she said. “I think it’s great that kids are getting a chance to win. Most tournaments cost a lot of money to enter and require a boat. This is a chance for a kid to catch a fish off the dock or the bank and win $1,000 or a boat or a truck.”
After obtaining permission from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, OGS tournament officials tagged 102 of the fish caught in their most recent tournament March 14. The fish were then released at 10 different locations around Lake Martin — everywhere from Kowaliga to Blue Creek to Martin Dam to Wind Creek State Park and more.
Autry said it was important to distribute the fish equally throughout the lake so as many people the best chances to win.
“It’s been done on other lakes before and is a big tourism draw,” Tallapoosa County Tourism director Sandra Fuller said. “A lot of people may not have a boat but love to fish. This way they can go out on a pier or find shoreline and still participate.”
To be eligible for the tournament prizes, anglers and amateurs must register in person or online and pay the $50 entry fee before catching a prize-winning fish. Once registered, an entrant could fish from boats, banks or docks to win.
“You don’t have to have a bass boat to win and it really gives everyone a chance,” Autry said. “I’ve got grandparents buying tickets; I’ve got little kids buying tickets. It really brings excitement to fishing off the end of your dock or even a public pier.”
When caught by a registered entrant, a tagged fish should be photographed with the tag attached; then, the tag should be clipped and the fish released. The clipped tag and photo should be presented at a Crank for Bank registration station. Designated stations include the Wind Creek State Park Marina store, Lakeside Marine locations in Dadeville and Jacksons Gap and Citgo Tiger Kwik Stop on U.S. Highway 280 in Dadeville.
The fish must be caught with rod and reel, and all winners must submit to lie detector type tests, which will be administered at Wind Creek State Park on July 6. The tags will essentially go into a drawing to determine which will win the truck and the boat but every other tagged fish is guaranteed $1,000. Participants can also elect to purchase a vehicle or boat sticker for $15 and if they have one of those, they’ll win an additional $500 for any tagged fish caught.
Bonus stickers can be purchased at Citgo on U.S. Highway 280 in Dadeville, Wind Creek State Park marina store, Lakeside Bay Pine Marine or Lakeside Marina.
Autry said 1,000 printed tickets will be sold, but online registrations will not be limited.
“We sold 190 online registrations before the tournament started, and some of the local high schools are selling tickets as fundraisers,” Autry said. “Anyone can register through July 4, but you have to be registered before you catch the fish.”
Both Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville’s fishing team members sold tickets and for every ticket they sold, their team pocketed $5.
While the tournament is open to all ages, Autry did make it clear if a child’s tagged fish wins the boat or the truck, it will have to be registered in an adult’s name.
To register, visit ogstournaments.com.
— Amy Passaretti and Lizi Arbogast contributed to this report.