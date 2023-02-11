Cory Thompson v Comer area tournament title
Henry Zimmer / The Outlook Coosa's Cory Thompson goes up for a layup against Comer in the area tournament championship on Feb. 09, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The dynastic run at Central Coosa continued Thursday as the Cougars picked up a 60-47 win over visiting B.B. Comer to secure the school’s eighth consecutive area tournament title.

