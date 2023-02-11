The team claimed the top overall seed in the tournament, getting a first round bye and home playoff games throughout, defeating Thorsby before dispatching Comer.
Demarkus Sandlin led the scoring output for Coosa yet again against Comer, notching 25 points on 11-14 shooting, while also snagging nine rebounds and blocking two shots.
Sandlin was named the tournament MVP, and to the All-Tournament team, along with Nehemiah Sanders, Elijah Richardson, MJ Culpepper and Cory Thompson.
The freshman Thompson continued his solid string of games, scoring 16 points and recording four steals.
The mix of veteran stars like Sandlin and Sanders, and the stars of the future like Thompson, are what Bell thinks makes his team so special this season.
“Demarkus being a senior really stepped up,” Bell said. “Cory is the future, Demarkus is the right now. I want Demarkus to lead them well and let Cory follow behind us. With those two leading us, we will be OK.”
As for the game, Coosa actually had to claw out of an early deficit before holding the lead for the duration of the game.
Comer took its two opening possessions straight to the hoop for four easy points, putting Coosa in a hole early.
The Cougars, ever unflappable, went on a 13-2 scoring run following to force a quick Comer timeout.
At the end of the first, Coosa led 16-11. By halftime, Coosa was up 25-21.
The third quarter spelled issues for the Cougars, as both centers collected their fourth fouls, just one shy of fouling out.
Sanders got hit with his fourth with 5:24 left to go in the third, while backup center Connor Mitchell got his fourth with 2:28 to go in the quarter.
Having to play small ball for most of the third allowed Comer to retake the lead before Thompson hit a deep buzzer-beating triple to give Coosa a 37-36 lead heading into the final frame.
Coosa jumped out to a 43-36 lead in the opening minutes, before piling on a heavy dose of late scoring and emphatic dunks to send the team and crowd into a frenzy and yet another title.
With the victory, Coosa will host the boys sub-regional tournament next week. While an opponent is not yet officially set, Bell said his team will celebrate quickly but then get right back to business.
“We will be watching some film and just getting ready for whoever we get next week,” Bell said.
