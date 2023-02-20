Coosa regional semis v. Cornerstone 15
Central Coosa center Nehemiah Sanders gets fouled as he goes up for a layup against Cornerstone at the AHSAA 2A regional semi-finals in the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Feb. 20, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Central Coosa Cougars' basketball season came to an end on Monday in the regional tournament semi-finals, dropping to Cornerstone 70-60.

