With the score 57-47, Sandlin missed his second free throw. He then managed a steal at the midcourt line that Cory Thompson put back in for two.
The Cougars got the game to 61-55 late, but were never able to come all the way back.
Elijah Richardson nailed a late three with under 10 seconds to play to put the game to 68-60, but a final Eagle layup finished things off.
Sandlin, in his final game as a Cougar, went for a team-high 19 points on 8-15 shooting. He came just one rebound shy of a double-double and also added five blocks.
Nehemiah Sanders, also in his final contest, went for seven points and seven boards. Early foul trouble kept him out of a large portion of the first half.
“My two seniors went out and did a good job,” Bell said. “They led really well.”
Two key players who will return next year for Coosa, Thompson and Richardson, went for 12 and 11 respectively. The two guards combined for 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
On a regular night, the scoring numbers from Coosa are in line for a victory. However, the Cougars found themselves missing an uncharacteristic amount of layups around the rim.
As a team, Coosa shot 27-70 from the field, while also only connecting on only two balls from deep.
“We missed a lot of uncontested layups,” Bell said. “I think if it was not for that, there is probably a different story for this game. But that is on us, we did that to ourselves.”
To Bell, the team went out and had a solid year. While it may not have ended the way anyone wanted, the squad set itself up for success next season and potentially to compete for a ninth consecutive area tournament title.
“Overall, the boys had a good season and played hard all year, so I can’t complain about that,” Bell said.
