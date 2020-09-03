Central Coosa opened its volleyball season Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over area opponent Vincent.
The Cougars dominated the Yellow Jackets, never giving them a chance to get in the game with 31 serving aces as a team.
“I was really proud with the lack of errors,” coach Chris Elliot said. “We only had five errors as a team which is good. We didn’t know much about Vincent coming in so we came out strong with our foot on the gas pedal.”
The Cougars were all gas, no brakes against Vincent, never letting off the throats of the Yellow Jackets until the third set when Elliot tried to get some younger talent in the game to get their feet wet with some experience.
“I was really proud of the way we responded in the first game,” Elliot said. “Third set was a little closer than I wanted it to be, but the girls came out and played hard and they were excited to get on the court.”
Although the Cougars looked very good and competitive in the opening game, Elliot still thinks some things need to be worked on if the Cougars want to compete with the big dogs in the area.
“You’re never without something to work on,” Elliot said. “You can always get better. We were out of sync on some things, but it’s the first game so that happens. Our coverages off of hits need work. Our transitions were good, but we need to work on turning those transitions into kills.”
As dominant as Central Coosa was, the team amounted to only five kills, largely due to how well the Cougars served. But Elliot feels his team left some points up for grabs and wants to tighten up on some of the details.
“We took the passive route too much,” Elliot said. “We need to be more aggressive and take shots when they are there.”
The Cougars’ upperclassmen played hard on Tuesday, with senior Kera Dunham hitting serving aces on 12 out of her 19 serving attempts and also racking up three assists. Senior Katie Windsor had similar numbers with six serving aces out her 11 serve attempts to go along with her two assists. Junior Raamiah Gaddis finished with the best serving ace percentage, accumulating five aces on eight attempts.
The Cougars also got a little help from one of their youngest players, Sterling Heath, who accounted for three serving aces and a kill.
“I was very impressed with her,” Elliot said, “as were her teammates. She has a hard serve and played hard for us.”
Elliot is optimistic after the first game and thinks the Cougars have a chance to make some noise as the season progresses.
“It’s early but we are optimistic,” Elliot said. “I think we are going to get better and better as the season goes on. Our confidence is high right now and we are feeling blessed to be as healthy as we are.”
The Cougars are off until their back-to-back tri-matches next week at home.