While high school basketball season prepares to enter its second half in the state of Alabama, junior high teams completed their campaigns earlier this month, and at least one local outfit completed its schedule undefeated.
Central Coosa junior high boys basketball won all nine of its games to cap a perfect campaign.
“The team this year has left a great foundation and a high level of expectation and I’m certain the rising 7th grade boys have great potential and can learn from those left behind,” first-year coach Bradgel Moon said. “We are looking forward to working harder than ever before to create a program that is going to feed up to the varsity coaches.”
A number of players pitched in to make such a record happen.
Guard Cory Thompson may have been chief among them, leading the team in scoring at 18.8 points per game.
“He’s that fire that we need to push through, and everybody feeds off his energy,” Moon said.
Keyon Williams rotated with Thompson for key minutes at point guard, while Donovan Gaddis provided the biggest presence at the forward position for the Cougars.
“First game he was a little rocky,” Moon said. “Once he got the jitters out, he turned out to be a dynamic player on the team offensively and defensively, scoring as well as rebounds and defense.”
Torrence Kelley, the last of whom Moon called his “veterans,” teamed up with Gaddis down low.
John Richardson proved to be an X-factor as the season went on as well.
“He’s, I guess you could say, an unlikely hero just because he’s small, but he plays great defense and I guess that came from football,” Moon said. “He’s very fast.
Many of the Cougars’ games were blowout victories, but two teams gave them a scare.
Central Coosa won by just two points on the road against Eclectic Middle School and four points at B.B. Comer. Moon said Eclectic served the taller task of the two, mostly because they keyed in on Thompson and forced other players to beat them.
“We had to make the necessary adjustments to build the other players’ confidence up to not depend on that player throughout the game,” Moon said. “It was a mental challenge for us, coaches and students alike. But we fought hard and pulled through.”
It was still Thompson that hit the game-winning shot in that contest, however, slicing to the basket for a layup and a foul on an out-of-bounds play with less than 10 seconds left.
Moon said he had a number of people to thank for the team’s success, including athletic director Deborah Phillips, varsity head coach Richard Bell, Coosa superintendent David Stover and the school’s board of education.