Central Alabama Community College will be doing maintenance on their tennis courts including new fences, poles, resurfacing, paint and more.
“We are so excited to be moving forward with the renovations at our tennis facility on campus,” athletic director Kathleen Thompson said. “President (Jeff) Lynn has made this a priority since he stepped on campus. This will be a big boost for our college team, the high school team and the community. We look forward to once again being able to host collegiate and high school tournaments, which will bring people and revenue into our great community. I think it’s a win for all involved.”
As long as weather permits, the renovation will begin May 10 and is expected to last 15-25 days. The Cal Alison Tennis Complex renovation will require CACC to close all tennis courts.
“We are ready to get this renovation project started,” Lynn said. “Our tennis facility is used, not only by our students and tennis program, but the community as well. It is very important that we have a top-notch facility that we can all be proud of. We welcome and encourage everyone to come and enjoy this facility when the renovations are complete.”