The softball season isn’t quite over yet as the Central Alabama Community College Trojans punched a ticket to Yuma, Arizona for the NJCAA College World Series last week.
The NJCAA revealed the brackets Thursday morning revealing that the first match up will be the Trojans against Florida Southwestern (44-4). Throughout the season, the Trojans had a number of things to overcome including a lull in their production where they weren’t playing anywhere near where they wanted to be, but they overcame a lot.
Rewinding back through the season, CACC was able to finish second overall behind Wallace State Community College. The Trojans went 43-13, 19-10 on the season and won the NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District Championship as well with a win over USC Salkehatchie.
It’s been a good season for the Trojans. Head coach Greg Shivers agrees.
“Under the circumstances, it’s been a great season,” Shivers said. “With everything we had to go through with the pandemic and everything. We’re blessed to be where we are today. We were blessed with no problems with the pandemic. Our conference didn’t miss any games, everybody played and we played a full spring season.
“That was my prayer from the beginning – that we’d get a full spring season in,” Shivers said. “The Lord’s blessed us with a full season and it’s been a good one. Our first goal was to get to Yuma and we reached our goal.”
Shivers does say that he would’ve liked to have won the conference tournament but still tipped his hat to Wallace State and their victory. By coming second in the tournament they were able to win the Mid-Atlantic battle and gave Shivers a chance to see his girls handle adversity a number of times this season.
It helps the program understand what they’re doing in Yuma as the Trojans don’t have to approach the high-pressure stage of the National Championship tournament any differently than before.
“From the time they get on campus we want them to just play the game of softball at a high-level,” Shivers said. “Just go out and play a high-level of softball and we’ll see what happens and that’s kinda the way we’ve been this week at practice. Practice has been kinda normal and we’re just getting ready for Tuesday.”
Shivers says that the Trojans will practice in Yuma on Monday morning as the last practice before the tournament and they’ve got a high-level of practice that they put themselves through. The plans for that high-level practice takes place this week and play softball at a high-level.
The Trojans pay Florida Southwestern at 4 p.m. MT Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona.