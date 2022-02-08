A nerd at heart, that’s how D’aja Caldwell’s mother, Charlece Wilson, described her.
Dadeville’s star junior forward could aptly be described as a basketball nerd in the best sense. She’s calculated yet hard working. Cerebral enough to be in position to make a play and athletic enough to finish once she’s there.
“She’s a very smart player,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “She understands the game, she knows the things we try to teach her and a lot of things she knows well on her own.”
Great teams need great leaders entering the playoffs, and that’s precisely what Dadeville has in Caldwell.
Her ability to set defenses, anchor the inside and battle for boards is an asset the Tigers are taking advantage of as they plunge into postseason play.
“She’s a big help for the girls on our team because she understands things that I’m maybe trying to get her to see from transition, or just the help defense, the deny,” Holloway said. “Understanding the concepts of defensive principles, she knows about splitting the two or cutting off certain areas.”
As a child, Caldwell would trek down to the park to watch her dad Mika play basketball atop off-colored asphalt with his friends.
Both he and her mom played in high school. Caldwell grew up around sports, particularly hoops, and it sparked her interest in them “from a baby age” as Wilson put it.
Fifth grade is when Caldwell’s own basketball journey began. She’s picked up volleyball and track since then.
“It’s just something that, I feel like, is naturally in her to play sports,” Wilson said. “Both her dad and myself played sports. She’s just a natural-born athlete.”
Caldwell got her first taste of high school girls varsity basketball while still in middle school.
Dadeville was short on forwards for its varsity team in its 2017-18 campaign, so Caldwell, then a seventh grader, got called up.
“I was nervous,” Caldwell said. “I really didn’t want to be put in the game because I always felt like I was going to get embarrassed. It helped me get to where I am now, though.”
Her experience and intelligence are vital to Dadeville’s defensive scheme, which relies heavily on a full or three-quarter court press to pester opposing teams and generate turnovers for easy offense.
Caldwell often helps set the pressure up, ensuring everyone is in the right spot to both create takeaways and avoid getting beat on the back end.
Should teams arrive in their halfcourt sets, Caldwell is there to intimidate and lock down the post with help from senior center Layla Grace. Both have swatted away countless shots this season.
The pair’s rebounding skills have also been a massive advantage.
“She’s just really quick, and she uses that along with her skill level and her ability to think to help know where to be and how to split things and understand the defense and how it works,” Holloway said.
In a rarity for a scoring-centric game like basketball, defense is Caldwell’s preferred side of the floor, she noted.
That’s not to say she isn’t involved in the Tigers’ offensive game plan — Holloway made sure to note her hard work in the low post — it’s just a reflection of her intellectual personality.
“Hustle,” Caldwell said when asked what her favorite thing to do in a game is. “Get back, stop the ball. And I really like defense. Defense wins games. If you play good defense, you’ll be the person to win. I don’t know, I just always liked defense.”
Caldwell is a dedicated student and described as selfless at school, in the athletic arena or in daily life.
“I feel like she always tries to think a step ahead,” Wilson said. “‘I’ve got to do this, this is going to be my next move.’ She’s always thinking.
“Her personality is my favorite thing about her. She has a big heart. She’ll give you her whole outfit if that’s what you want. She’s 16 and only probably gotten two whoopings her entire life, she’s not a bad child. She’s very mannerable. She has a big heart and I love that about her.”
Right now, though, the focus is on playoff basketball.
Dadeville went undefeated in the regular season in its three-team area, and as a result got a bid straight through to the sub regional round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
Keeping that in mind, the Tigers are still dead set on an area championship — and they play for it Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Reeltown.
Caldwell will be there to think through her squad’s defense, remaining that nerd at heart.