Former Benjamin Russell and current Central Alabama Community College golfer Dylan Moncus, seated center, officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Samford University next year.
"It feels really good to know that all my hard work after all these years — putting in everything over the summer and all the hot days — to know that it finally paid off," Moncus said. "Getting to go to Samford to play D1, it feels really good."
At his signing Wednesday, Moncus was joined by, front row, from left, mother Catherine Moncus, father Ricky Moncus; back row, CACC coach Dave Jennings, BRHS girls coach Mandy Duerr, BRHS boys coach Wes Tate and Bro. Wayne Cowhick.