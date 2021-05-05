Central Alabama Community College honored the late Rayanna Powell who passed away in a car accident last August had her number retired during the last home game of the season.
“She was the epitome of great teammate with her infectious smile,” CACC head coach Greg Shivers said in an interview with the Outlook in September. “She was always being concerned about her teammates and their personal lives. And she had that contagious smile that lit up whatever room she walked in.”
CACC softball’s season continues Friday as the Trojans head to Alabaster for their state tournament.